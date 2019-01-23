Log in
American Express : Declares Dividend on Series C Preferred Stock

01/23/2019 | 03:16pm EST

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) yesterday declared a semiannual dividend on the Company’s 4.900% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series C, of $24,500 per share (which is equivalent to $24.50 per related Depositary Share).

The dividend is payable on March 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2019.

About American Express

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.


© Business Wire 2019
