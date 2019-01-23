American Express : Declares Dividend on Series C Preferred Stock

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) yesterday declared a
semiannual dividend on the Company’s 4.900% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate
Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series C, of $24,500 per share (which is
equivalent to $24.50 per related Depositary Share).
The dividend is payable on March 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on
March 1, 2019.
