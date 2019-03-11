American Express : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) today
declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per common share, payable
on May 10, 2019 to shareholders of record on April 5, 2019.
