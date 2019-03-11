Log in
American Express : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

03/11/2019

The board of directors of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per common share, payable on May 10, 2019 to shareholders of record on April 5, 2019.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 671 M
EBIT 2019 12 744 M
Net income 2019 6 822 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,49%
P/E ratio 2019 13,26
P/E ratio 2020 12,00
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,94x
Capitalization 91 067 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 113 $
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY13.28%91 067
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.65%38 071
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES18.48%22 948
BAJAJ FINANCE4.66%22 804
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL34.44%22 389
ORIX CORPORATION-0.76%18 603
