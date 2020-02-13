Log in
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
News 


American Express : Don C Teams up with American Express to Launch a Limited-Edition Sneaker for NBA All-Star 2020

02/13/2020 | 09:07am EST

In celebration of NBA All-Star 2020, American Express teamed up with Chicago designer, Don C, to launch the limited-edition 'Nike Air Force 1 Hi Just Don,' available online exclusively for American Express Card Members starting today, February 13, at 11:00 AM EST at amex.co/don-c *.

The 'Amex Blue' custom sneaker is inspired by Don's Chicago roots - with the colors also resembling the blue and red of the Windy City's flag.

'Amex Blue' custom, limited-edition Nike Air Force 1 Hi Just Don

'I hope when people see the sneaker's design, color and texture, it ignites a feeling - I want everyone to feel the love a kid from Chicago has for his city,' said Don C. 'It's exciting to partner with American Express on a limited-edition sneaker for their Card Members, that is also a nod to the brand's signature blue.'

Chicago designer Don C

NBA All-Star extends beyond the basketball venue - it's all the events happening throughout the weekend in Chicago this year, and it's the many people also watching at home.

'We are always looking to reimagine access. Partnering with Don C on a limited-edition sneaker gave us an incredible opportunity to do just that for our Card Members, who may not be in Chicago for NBA All-Star,' said Deborah Curtis, Vice President, Global Brand Partnerships & Experiences at American Express.

As the Official Card of the NBA, American Express provides Card Members, merchants, business partners and NBA fans with exciting offers, experiences and access to moments that matter both on and off the court.

*Must purchase using American Express Card. All sales are final. Limit 1 pair of shoes per transaction. Additional sales terms at JustDon.com apply.

Disclaimer

American Express Company published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 14:06:08 UTC
