American Express : Down Over 4%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 2018 -- Data Talk

American Express Company (AXP) is currently at $129.30, down $5.60 or 4.15%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 14, 2020, when it closed at $128.80

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Dec. 21, 2018, when it fell 4.64%

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 5.57% over this period

-- Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 24, 2018, when it fell 9.39%

-- Up 3.86% year-to-date

-- Down 5.57% from its all-time closing high of $136.93 on Feb. 19, 2020

-- Traded as low as $128.75; lowest intraday level since Jan. 15, 2020, when it hit $128.45

-- Down 4.56% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 27, 2020, when it fell as much as 4.62%

-- Fourth worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Subtracted 37.97 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:26:29 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet