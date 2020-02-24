Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Express Company    AXP

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

American Express : Down Over 4%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 2018 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 11:48am EST

American Express Company (AXP) is currently at $129.30, down $5.60 or 4.15%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 14, 2020, when it closed at $128.80

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Dec. 21, 2018, when it fell 4.64%

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 5.57% over this period

-- Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 24, 2018, when it fell 9.39%

-- Up 3.86% year-to-date

-- Down 5.57% from its all-time closing high of $136.93 on Feb. 19, 2020

-- Traded as low as $128.75; lowest intraday level since Jan. 15, 2020, when it hit $128.45

-- Down 4.56% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 27, 2020, when it fell as much as 4.62%

-- Fourth worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Subtracted 37.97 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:26:29 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
11:48aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Down Over 4%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Dece..
DJ
04:07aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Interswitch, American Express Partner On Amex Cards
AQ
02/22AMERICAN EXPRESS : Interswitch, American Express partner on Amex cards
AQ
02/22The E*Trade Deal Reveals the New Rules of the Investing Game -- WSJ
DJ
02/21What the E*Trade Deal Tells You About the New Investing Game
DJ
02/21AMERICAN EXPRESS : Announces Opening of Its 11th Centurion® Lounge at Charlotte ..
BU
02/20SWEDBANK : starts providing American Express card payment processing in Baltics
AQ
02/19AMERICAN EXPRESS : Chief Financial Officer to Participate in KBW Fintech Payment..
BU
02/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo..
RE
02/13AMERICAN EXPRESS : Q4 2019 Pillar 3 Disclosure
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 995 M
EBIT 2020 13 385 M
Net income 2020 7 194 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,32%
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,32x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,17x
Capitalization 109 B
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 140,66  $
Last Close Price 134,90  $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY8.36%109 005
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-1.71%46 238
BAJAJ FINANCE LTD6.84%40 736
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-11.20%23 349
ORIX CORPORATION-0.57%21 712
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-7.44%20 447
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group