American Express : Jessica Lieberman Quinn Named EVP, Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer

02/07/2020 | 04:35pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday said Jessica Lieberman Quinn has been appointed EVP, corporate controller and principal accounting officer of the company.

"Since joining the company as an intern twenty years ago, Ms. Lieberman Quinn has held a variety of roles with a focus on business planning and analysis, resource allocation, deal negotiation support and pricing," the company said.

American Express said Ms. Lieberman Quinn previously had served as SVP, business chief financial officer for Global Commercial Services since February 2019. Before that, she held the position of SVP for the Corporate Planning & Analysis organization from 2014 to 2019.

Ms. Lieberman Quinn will assume her new duties in the middle of February, after the company finishes its financial filings for 2019.

American Express said Richard Petrino, who previously held the position, will be promoted to the newly created position of American Express National Bank Chief Operating Officer.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

