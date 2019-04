By Josh Beckerman



American Express Co. (AXP) said 1.5% of the loans in its U.S. consumer card portfolio were 30 days past due in March, in line with February's rate.

Total U.S. consumer card loans were $58 billion, up from $57 billion in February.

In U.S. small business cards, the 30-day past due rate was 1.3%, flat with February. Total loans for U.S. small business rose to $12.7 billion from $12.2 billion.

