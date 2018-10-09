Log in
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
American Express : Names Mohammed Badi Chief Strategy Officer

10/09/2018 | 07:45pm CEST

By Colin Kellaher

American Express Co. (AXP) on Tuesday said it named Mohammed Badi chief strategy officer, a newly created executive-committee level position, effective Oct. 29.

The New York credit-card company said Mr. Badi is currently senior partner, managing director and global leader of the payments practice and transaction banking at management-consulting firm Boston Consulting Group.

American Express said it created the new post to increase its focus on strategic planning and corporate development activities, which it plans to separate into two distinct groups.

Executive Vice President Lisa Marchese, who heads its corporate development and strategic planning group, will continue to report to Chief Financial Officer Jeff Campbell and retain responsibility for corporate development and the Amex Ventures team, the company said.

AmEx said its strategic planning team, headed by Jon Gantman, will now report to Mr. Badi.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 295 M
EBIT 2018 11 675 M
Net income 2018 6 239 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,37%
P/E ratio 2018 14,73
P/E ratio 2019 13,54
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,29x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 92 124 M
NameTitle
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY7.98%92 124
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-3.16%46 135
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES0.10%26 385
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-18.86%23 206
ORIX CORPORATION-5.38%21 502
BAJAJ FINANCE11.48%15 403
