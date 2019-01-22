American Express : Plans Live Audio Webcast of Annual Investor Day

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) plans to host its annual Investor Day on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 9 a.m. (ET). At the meeting, senior executives will discuss key business trends, initiatives and long-term strategies.

A live audio webcast of the event will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. Presentation materials will be posted on the website prior to the Investor Day meeting and an audio replay will be available on the website following the event.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005739/en/