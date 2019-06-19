Log in
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
American Express : Plans Live Audio Webcast of the Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

06/19/2019 | 10:02am EDT

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) plans to host a live audio webcast of its earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, July 19, 2019 to discuss second quarter 2019 financial results.

The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. The financial results and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted on the website at approximately 7:30 a.m (ET) prior to the conference call and an audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 614 M
EBIT 2019 12 393 M
Net income 2019 6 656 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,33%
P/E ratio 2019 15,27
P/E ratio 2020 13,48
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,15x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 119 $
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY27.41%95 717
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION19.00%40 892
BAJAJ FINANCE32.67%29 423
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES30.35%24 186
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL44.97%22 954
ORIX CORPORATION-0.51%18 534
