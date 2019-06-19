American Express : Plans Live Audio Webcast of the Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) plans to host a live audio webcast
of its earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, July 19,
2019 to discuss second quarter 2019 financial results.
The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through
the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com.
The financial results and presentation materials are scheduled to be
released and posted on the website at approximately 7:30 a.m (ET) prior
to the conference call and an audio replay will be available on the
website following the call.
