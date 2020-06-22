Log in
American Express : Plans Live Audio Webcast of the Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

06/22/2020 | 11:01am EDT

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) plans to host a live audio webcast of its earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, July 24, 2020 to discuss second quarter 2020 financial results.

The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. The financial results and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted on the website at approximately 7 a.m. (ET) prior to the conference call, and an audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.


© Business Wire 2020
