American Express : Reports First-Quarter Earnings Per Share of $1.80, Adjusted EPS of $2.01(1)

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today reported first-quarter net income of $1,550 million or $1.80 per share, compared with net income of $1,634 million or $1.86 per share a year ago.

(Millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Quarters Ended

March 31, Percentage

Inc/(Dec) 2019 2018 Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense $ 10,364 $ 9,718 7 Net Income $ 1,550 $ 1,634 (5) Diluted Earnings Per Common Share2 $ 1.80 $ 1.86 (3) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share1 $ 2.01 $ 1.86 8 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 843 861 (2)

First-quarter earnings per share of $1.80 included an addition to legal reserves of $0.21 per share related to a merchant litigation that has now been resolved. Excluding that litigation-related charge, adjusted earnings per share for the quarter was $2.01.1

First-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $10.4 billion, up 7 percent from $9.7 billion a year ago. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, adjusted revenues net of interest expense grew 9 percent.3 The increases were broad-based and reflected higher Card Member spending, loan volumes and fee income.

Consolidated provisions for losses were $809 million, up 4 percent from $775 million a year ago. The increase reflected continued growth in the loan and receivable portfolios and higher net lending write-offs, partially offset by a smaller reserve build compared to a year ago.

Consolidated expenses were $7.6 billion, up 11 percent from $6.9 billion a year ago. The increase reflected, in part, higher customer engagement costs. Operating expenses were up 10 percent from a year ago,4 primarily driven by the litigation-related charge.

The consolidated effective tax rate was 20.8 percent, down from 21.5 percent a year ago.

'With FX-adjusted revenues up 9 percent we are off to a solid start in 2019,' said Stephen J. Squeri, chairman and chief executive officer. 'This growth was broad based and well-balanced across spend, lend and fee revenues, reflecting the benefits of our integrated business model.

'We continued to expand our merchant network and added 3.1 million new proprietary cards in the quarter driven primarily by our digital acquisition initiatives. Billings growth remained solid across customer segments and geographies, with strong performance internationally, especially among consumers, small and mid-sized business customers. Loan growth continued to be strong, and credit quality remained at industry-leading levels.

'During the quarter, we signed an extension of our partnership with Delta Air Lines that will take us to 2030. Delta is our largest cobrand partnership, and it's one of the most valuable portfolios in the industry. Spending on our Delta cobrand products has grown by double digits annually for the past several years, and together we've acquired more than 1 million new accounts in each of the past two years. The partnership contributes significant revenue and earnings to both companies and, from a customer and shareholder perspective, we feel great about the opportunity it represents.

'We are affirming our revenue and EPS guidance for the full year.5

'Looking ahead, we continue to see a number of attractive growth opportunities across our businesses, and we're going to invest to take advantage of those opportunities in order to drive revenue growth over the moderate to longer term.'

Global Consumer Services Group reported first-quarter net income of $821 million, down 1 percent from $826 million a year ago.

Total revenues net of interest expense were $5.6 billion, up 9 percent from $5.1 billion a year ago. The rise primarily reflected higher loan volumes, Card Member spending and fee income.

Provisions for losses totaled $552 million, up 4 percent from $530 million a year ago. The rise primarily reflected continued growth in the loan portfolio and higher net lending write-offs, partially offset by a smaller reserve build compared to a year ago.

Total expenses were $4.0 billion, up 12 percent from $3.5 billion a year ago. The increase was primarily driven by higher customer engagement costs.

The effective tax rate was 21 percent, unchanged from a year ago.

Global Commercial Services reported first-quarter net income of $586 million, up 7 percent from $546 million a year ago.

Total revenues net of interest expense were $3.2 billion, up 6 percent from $3.0 billion a year ago. The increase primarily reflected higher Card Member spending.

Provisions for losses totaled $254 million, up 6 percent from $240 million a year ago.

Total expenses were $2.2 billion, up 7 percent from $2.1 billion a year ago. The rise primarily reflected higher marketing and business development costs and increased operating expenses.

The effective tax rate was 21 percent, down from 23 percent a year ago.

Global Merchant and Network Services reported first-quarter net income of $631 million, up 22 percent from $516 million a year ago.

Total revenues net of interest expense were $1.6 billion, unchanged from a year ago.

Total expenses were $787 million, down 11 percent from $887 million a year ago, primarily due to a charge related to the sale of the company's prepaid operations in the prior year.

The effective tax rate was 25 percent, down from 27 percent a year ago.

Corporate and Other reported first-quarter net loss of $489 million, compared with a net loss of $254 million a year ago, primarily reflecting the impact of the litigation-related charge mentioned earlier.

