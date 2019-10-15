American Express : Sept. Consumer Card 30 Days Past Due Rate 1.5%

By Michael Dabaie

American Express Co. (AXP) said the rate of U.S. consumer card member loans 30 days past due was 1.5% in September.

That was flat with August, the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Total loans for consumer cards were $59.7 billion, down from $59.9 billion in August.

For U.S. small business card member loans, total loans were $13.4 billion, the same as in August, the company said in the filing.

American Express said the rate for small business card member loans that were 30 days past due in September was 1.3%, up from 1.2% in August.

American Express shares recently were up 1.1% to $117.62, in line with markets.

