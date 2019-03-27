Log in
American Express : Updates Time for Live Audio Webcast of the First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Announces Webcast for Annual Meeting of Shareholders

03/27/2019 | 11:01am EDT

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has updated the time for the live audio webcast of its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, April 18, 2019. In light of markets being closed the following day, the company will announce first quarter results at 7:30 a.m. (ET) on April 18, followed by the live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results.

The Company also plans to host a live audio webcast of its annual meeting of shareholders at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The meeting will be held in the auditorium at the Company’s headquarters located in Lower Manhattan.

Both webcasts will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. Presentation materials will be posted on the website prior to each event and an audio replay will be available on the website following each event.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.


© Business Wire 2019
