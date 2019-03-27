American Express : Updates Time for Live Audio Webcast of the First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Announces Webcast for Annual Meeting of Shareholders

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has updated the time for the live
audio webcast of its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday,
April 18, 2019. In light of markets being closed the following day, the
company will announce first quarter results at 7:30 a.m. (ET) on April
18, followed by the live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss
results.
The Company also plans to host a live audio webcast of its annual
meeting of shareholders at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The
meeting will be held in the auditorium at the Company’s headquarters
located in Lower Manhattan.
Both webcasts will be accessible to the general public through the
American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com.
Presentation materials will be posted on the website prior to each event
and an audio replay will be available on the website following each
event.
