Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Express Company    AXP

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY (AXP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

American Express : at Autonomous Research Future of Commerce Symposium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 09:18am CEST
Event Details:
No details are available for this event.
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which can also be found on our website.

Webcast

Disclaimer

American Express Company published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 07:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
09:18aAMERICAN EXPRESS : at Autonomous Research Future of Commerce Symposium
PU
09/18CITY BANK : launches University of Dhaka American Express Card
AQ
09/17AMERICAN EXPRESS CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/15AMERICAN EXPRESS : Kelly Clarkson coming to St. Paul in February
AQ
09/14AMERICAN EXPRESS : Kelly Clarkson announces 2019 North American tour
AQ
09/12AMERICAN EXPRESS : Will #SuitUptoCleanUp with Ocean Conservancy
BU
09/11AMERICAN EXPRESS : BA gave a refund – but Amex won’t return my £2,00..
AQ
09/11AMERICAN EXPRESS : at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
PU
09/10'WE CAN'T CONTINUE TO SHOUT AT OUR C : American Express delves deeper into custo..
AQ
09/07AMERICAN EXPRESS : International Sales Will Continue to Grow Says SMEs
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17American Express reports August delinquency and write-off rate 
09/15STOCKS TO WATCH : Oracle Looks To Lift Tech Sector 
09/12American Express Company (AXP) Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services.. 
09/11AMERICAN EXPRESS : Is This The Time To Sell? 
09/08TRACKING HOW FAR THEY FELL : August Industrial And Financial Edition 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 286 M
EBIT 2018 11 675 M
Net income 2018 6 237 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,34%
P/E ratio 2018 15,10
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,18x
Capitalization 94 406 M
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Upendra Mardikar VP-Security Strategy, Architecture & Engineering
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY9.96%94 027
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-2.56%46 455
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES1.78%26 577
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-14.58%24 072
ORIX CORPORATION-6.39%21 125
BAJAJ FINANCE47.50%20 773
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.