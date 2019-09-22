Log in
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
American Express : is All You Need When Travelling on Sydney Transport

09/22/2019

Sydney, Australia, 23 September, 2019 - From today, American Express and Transport for NSW complete the expansion of contactless payments across Sydney, Illawarra, Southern Highlands, Central Coast and Hunter Region public transport options.

This development allows card members to pay for their journey using an American Express card, mobile wallet or wearable device on bus, train, ferry or light rail services. Additionally, contactless payment journeys are at parity pricing with Adult Opal Card journeys, allowing passengers to still benefit from Opal weekly discounts and fare reductions.

This partnership continues to support growing the number of places accepting American Express and encourages simple and convenient use of mobile wallets and wearables.

The demand for contactless payments on devices in Australia continues to grow. In August 2019, 85% of all in-person transactions in Australia on the American Express network were made using a contactless device or card, reflecting a significant shift in how consumers are making payments.

Additionally, over the last three years, American Express mobile wallet transactions have increased 10 fold, further demonstrating greater engagement from Australians with new technology and changing payment trends.

Adam Roberts, Vice President, Digital, Data and Payments Innovation American Express said: 'Commuters with American Express cards can now enjoy the convenience and flexibility of using their American Express card, mobile wallet or wearable to tap on and tap off at the Opal reader - providing them with the fastest and simplest way to get around.

Our ongoing investment in digital capabilities and growth of the number of businesses accepting our cards is enabling card members to easily use their Amex card or mobile wallet in more places than ever before.'

In celebration of the launch, American Express will be running an Amex Offer for eligible card members, available through the Amex app and their online account. Previous Amex Offers with Transport for NSW capped out within 24 hours, with card members enrolled in the offer redeeming the discount for at least one journey.

NOTE TO EDITORS:

For more information visit americanexpress.com.au and www.transportnsw.info

CONTACTS:

Megan Whiteside

+61-413-455-808

Megan.Whiteside@aexp.com

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com.au and connect with us on www.facebook.com/americanexpressaustralia, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, https://twitter.com/AmexAU and youtube.com/americanexpressau

Disclaimer

American Express Company published this content on 22 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 00:56:03 UTC
