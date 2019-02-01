American Express : reg; Card Members Now Have Even More Places to Tap and Go

American Express Card Members will be able to tap and go at all U.S. Target stores, which will soon accept contactless payments, including contactless cards, contactless-enabled phones and wearables. U.S. retailers are increasingly expanding their acceptance of contactless payments, giving Card Members speed and convenience at the point-of-sale. Today, all of our U.S. consumer cards are available with contactless chips by request. As digital payments have evolved over the last several years, American Express has begun proactively issuing contactless-enabled versions of certain Consumer and Business cards, helping us become more essential to our Card Members' daily lives. In addition to Amex-issued cards, certain third-party bank issued cards on the American Express Network are also contactless-enabled. As consumer need and preference to tap and pay continues to grow, we expect to expand our issuance of contactless American Express Cards in 2019 and beyond.
Disclaimer
American Express Company published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 19:03:04 UTC