American Express : to Launch Contactless Cards

05/30/2019 | 03:06pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

American Express Co. (AXP) said it has "joined forces" with New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority on contactless payments.

The MTA previously said a new fare payment system called OMNY would roll out starting Friday.

"To help foster adoption of contactless payments in the MTA and beyond," all newly issued and replacement American Express Consumer Cards in the U.S. will be contactless starting in July, American Express said Thursday.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

