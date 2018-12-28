Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Express Company    AXP

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY (AXP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chenault Exits Boards -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 08:48am CET

By Patrick Thomas

Kenneth Chenault, the former chairman and chief executive of American Express Co., is stepping down next year from his board roles at International Business Machines Corp. and Procter & Gamble Co.

Mr. Chenault, 67 years old, plans to retire from the boards of IBM and P&G on Feb. 13, the companies said Thursday in securities filings.

P&G said Mr. Chenault made the decision to provide more time to focus on a range of activities in the next phase of his life. He joined the board of the Cincinnati-based consumer-products giant in 2008.

At IBM, Mr. Chenault served as a director for more than 20 years, the company said.

The exits come less than a year after the Long Island, N.Y., native joined the boards of Facebook Inc. and Airbnb Inc. He also joined venture-capital firm General Catalyst as chairman and managing director earlier this year.

"I've been trying to recruit Ken for years," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post in January.

An Airbnb spokesman said Thursday Mr. Chenault isn't leaving the company's board. A representative of Facebook said Mr. Chenault will continue to serve on its board.

Mr. Chenault is one of the nation's most prominent African-American CEOs and led American Express through the aftermath of 9/11 and the financial crisis.

His departure from the iconic card company came after a tumultuous period in which he fought to revive AmEx's fortunes following the loss of a key partnership with Costco Wholesale Corp. He was succeeded as CEO by Stephen Squeri, a three-decade American Express veteran who previously ran its division in charge of corporate cards.

It is highly unusual for directors of S&P 500 companies to serve on so many boards. As of 2016, fewer than 1% of directors held five board seats and fewer than 5% served on four boards.

More than three-fourths of S&P 500 companies curb board members' outside directorships in some fashion, up from 71% in 2010, according to executive-search firm Spencer Stuart. Among those with limits for all directors, 20% set a cap of three seats in 2016 -- up from 16% in 2010.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 0.90% 94.68 Delayed Quote.-5.51%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.14% 23138.82 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 2.15% 113.78 Delayed Quote.-25.84%
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.2.26%
NASDAQ 100 0.41% 6288.302 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 6579.4918 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 2.14% 92.02 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
S&P 500 0.86% 2488.83 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
08:48aChenault Exits Boards -- WSJ
DJ
01:02aFormer AmEx Boss Chenault Leaving IBM, P&G Boards--Update
DJ
12:54aKENNETH CHENAULT : Former AmEx Boss Chenault Leaving IBM, P&G Boards
DJ
12/26AMERICAN EXPRESS : Morocco Preferred as the Top Destination for New Year's Eve
AQ
12/25AMERICAN EXPRESS : Spike Lee to receive Achievement Award Palm Springs Festival
AQ
12/25AMERICAN EXPRESS : Amex launches new brand platform
AQ
12/24AMERICAN EXPRESS : Amex ME unveils new global brand platform
AQ
12/24AIMIA : Sale of Aimia Canada to Air Canada Clears Regulatory Requirements
DJ
12/21AMERICAN EXPRESS : Delta and American Express add new card member every 30 secon..
AQ
12/21AMERICAN EXPRESS : 6 Ghanaians found guilty of fraud in London
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 429 M
EBIT 2018 11 650 M
Net income 2018 6 359 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,56%
P/E ratio 2018 12,83
P/E ratio 2019 11,68
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,84x
Capitalization 80 164 M
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-5.51%80 164
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-25.28%35 245
BAJAJ FINANCE45.88%21 055
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-23.47%19 530
ORIX CORPORATION-17.41%18 349
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-39.34%16 631
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.