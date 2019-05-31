Travel Just Got 5X More Rewarding: In Celebration of Its Enhanced Fine Hotels & Resorts® Benefit, American Express and Naomi Watts Team up to Host the Perfect 5-Day Weekend

To celebrate the newest Fine Hotels & Resorts benefits for Platinum Card Members, American Express and actress Naomi Watts teamed up to show consumers how to make the most of their time off by trading in the traditional three-day weekend for a five-day respite.

According to a new American Express Travel survey*, 81% of consumers feel a three-day weekend doesn't provide enough time to travel. With the ability for Platinum Card Members to now earn 5X Membership Rewards Points** or use Pay with Points** on prepaid bookings of Fine Hotels & Resorts properties-a curated collection of 1,000+ of the world's most luxurious resorts, with an exclusive suite of Card Member benefits-through Amextravel.com, there's no better reason to take a longer weekend vacation.

'We know travel is an important part of our Card Members' lives, and our goal is to provide them with best-in-class, personalized travel and lifestyle experiences,' said Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel. 'Our enhanced Fine Hotels & Resorts benefit is yet another way we continue to back our Card Members, providing them with great value so they can live extraordinary lives through travel.'

FINE HOTELS & RESORTS BENEFITS:

Platinum Card Members receive this exclusive suite of benefits with an average total value of $550^ at over 1,000 properties worldwide.

Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points or use Pay with Points on Prepaid Fine Hotels & Resorts Bookings on AmexTravel.com [NEW]

Noon check-in, when available

Room upgrade at check-in, when available+

Daily breakfast for two

Unique amenity valued at US $100~, such as a food and beverage credit

Guaranteed late check-out at 4 p.m.

Complimentary WiFi

^Average value based on Fine Hotels & Resorts bookings in 2018 for stays of two nights. Actual value will vary based on property, room rate, upgrade availability, and use of benefits.

+ Certain Room categories are not eligible for upgrade.

~ Special amenity varies by property

To bring the enhanced Fine Hotels & Resorts benefit to life, American Express Travel and Watts hosted an immersive event at The Beekman Hotel in New York City, a Fine Hotels & Resorts property, where guests were provided a taste of the perfect five-day weekend over the course of an evening, punctuated by the perks of booking and staying at an American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts property. Watts also shared her expert travel tips, from how to beat jetlag to packing for a five-day weekend using just a carry-on.

According to the survey, American Express Travel also found that:

Consumers are Making the Most of Their Vacation Days*

Half (50%) of 18- to 21-year-olds (Older Generation Z-ers) plan on traveling for leisure more this coming year.

More than 2 out of 3 Millennials (68%) and about 3 out of 4 Generation X-ers (74%) surveyed plan to use all of their vacation days this year.

The majority of consumers would be more likely to try new local foods (79%), or attend new festivals or events (82%) if they had a five-day weekend.

Nearly nine in ten respondents (89%) agree that a five-day weekend gives them the chance to explore and travel farther away.

THE PERKS ARE WORTH IT*

66% of Generation X-ers and 70% of Generation Z feel that points multipliers added by a loyalty program are worth it to adjust their travel plans.

About half of consumers are willing to spend up to $50 more on a $500 hotel bill for early check-in (52%) or late check-out (51%)

Older Generation Z-ers love their free breakfast, with 3 out of 4 willing to spend up to 7 percent more on their hotel stay for complimentary breakfast compared to half of the Millennials surveyed.

**Membership Reward Program Terms apply. To learn more about the Membership Rewards Program and the associated benefits, click here.

*Survey Methodology

Morning Consult, on behalf of American Express Travel, conducted a public opinion survey from April 1 -3, 2019. The survey's findings are based on responses from a sampling of 2,200 U.S. consumers. The interviews were conducted online and the data was weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

About American Express Travel

American Express Travel is a global full-service travel and lifestyle services provider. For over 100 years, American Express has helped passionate travelers customize and enhance their trip experience through world-class service, exclusive programs and premium benefits. Customers have many options for accessing these services and can travel with confidence, whether booking online at amextravel.com or speaking with travel and lifestyle experts directly.