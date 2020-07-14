Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Financial Group, Inc.    AFG

AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(AFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Financial Group, Inc. : Announces Its Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss 2020 Second Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) expects to release its 2020 second quarter results after 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. The release will be available shortly thereafter on AFG’s website at www.AFGinc.com.

In conjunction with its release, AFG will hold a conference call to discuss 2020 second quarter results at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. There are two communication modes available to listen to the call.

By Telephone
Toll-free access will be available by dialing 1-877-459-8719 (international dial-in 424-276-6843). The conference ID for the live call is 2986141. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the completion of the call and will remain available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 12, 2020. To listen to the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 (international dial-in 404-537-3406) and provide the conference ID 2986141.

Via the Internet
The conference call and accompanying webcast slides will also be broadcast live over the internet. To access the event, click on the following link: https://www.AFGinc.com/news-and-events/event-calendar. Alternatively, you can choose Events from the Investor Relations page at www.AFGinc.com.

An archived webcast will be available immediately after the call via the same link on our website until August 12, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (ET).

About American Financial Group, Inc.
American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio with assets of approximately $68 billion as of March 31, 2020. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP,
04:31pAMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Announces Its Conference Call and Webcast to Di..
BU
07/14AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/08As insurers face hefty pandemic losses, newcomers see chance to step in
RE
07/01AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/23AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
06/15AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regula..
AQ
06/10AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Announces Leadership Changes
BU
05/28AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
05/27AMERICAN FINANCIAL : AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to American Financial G..
AQ
05/21AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Announces the Pricing of $150 Million Aggregate..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 889 M - -
Net income 2020 176 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 46,6x
Yield 2020 8,11%
Capitalization 5 316 M 5 316 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 7 700
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 67,50 $
Last Close Price 59,17 $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Craig Lindner Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Carl Henry Lindner Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Brian S. Hertzman CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, VP & Controller
Terry S. Jacobs Independent Director
William Wymond Verity Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-46.04%5 316
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-21.83%30 872
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-16.58%28 884
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-21.30%27 799
SAMPO OYJ-15.99%20 632
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-19.43%15 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group