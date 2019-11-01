Log in
American Financial Group, Inc. : Management to Participate in Meetings Hosted by Dowling & Partners

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced today that Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Joseph E. (Jeff) Consolino, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will meet with investors in a forum hosted by Dowling & Partners in New York City at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Friday, November 22, 2019.

While there will be no Company presentation, the investor material to be used in the meeting will be posted via a link under Events on the Investor Relations page of AFG’s website, www.AFGinc.com, just prior to the meeting.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio with assets over $65 billion. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed, fixed-indexed and variable-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, registered investment advisor and education markets. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.


© Business Wire 2019
