AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC (AFG)
American Financial Group, Inc. : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference

02/04/2019 | 06:10pm EST

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced today that Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner, Co-Chief Executive Officers and Joseph E. (Jeff) Consolino, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will make a company presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference, being held in New York City on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 8:35 am (ET).

The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet. To access the event, click on the following link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/insurance2019/id54104167066.cfm. A replay of the presentation will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event at the same website. Alternatively, you can find a link in Events on the Investor Relations page at www.AFGinc.com.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio with assets over $60 billion. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed, fixed-indexed and variable-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 046 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 769 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 11,16
P/E ratio 2020 10,78
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,62x
Capitalization 8 449 M
Chart AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
American Financial Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Craig Lindner Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Carl Henry Lindner Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Joseph Evans Consolino Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Terry S. Jacobs Independent Director
William Wymond Verity Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC4.56%8 449
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY2.57%515 201
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC4.09%34 793
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES5.63%33 505
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION7.49%30 593
SAMPO5.60%25 743
