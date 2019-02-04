American Financial Group, Inc. : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced today that Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner, Co-Chief Executive Officers and Joseph E. (Jeff) Consolino, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will make a company presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference, being held in New York City on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 8:35 am (ET).

The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet. To access the event, click on the following link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/insurance2019/id54104167066.cfm. A replay of the presentation will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event at the same website. Alternatively, you can find a link in Events on the Investor Relations page at www.AFGinc.com.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio with assets over $60 billion. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed, fixed-indexed and variable-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

