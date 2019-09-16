Log in
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC

(AFG)
American Financial : William Vens Named Assistant Vice President & Assistant Treasurer of American Financial Group, Inc.

09/16/2019

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is pleased to announce that William Vens has joined the Company as Assistant Vice President and Assistant Treasurer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005897/en/

William Vens (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Vens joins American Financial Group from Protective Insurance Company, where he served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since 2016. Prior to working at Protective, he held financial leadership positions of increasing responsibility within Merrill Lynch & Co.’s investment banking division and at Highwave Energy, Inc. Mr. Vens brings over 23 years of financial management and business experience to the position.

Mr. Vens earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio with assets over $65 billion. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed, fixed-indexed and variable-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, registered investment advisor and education markets. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 494 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 940 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,82%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,74x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,68x
Capitalization 9 584 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 118,17  $
Last Close Price 106,56  $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,04%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Craig Lindner Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Carl Henry Lindner Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Joseph Evans Consolino Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Terry S. Jacobs Independent Director
William Wymond Verity Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC17.71%9 584
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC14.31%38 655
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES22.18%38 097
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION28.05%34 832
SAMPO-0.55%23 493
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC17.64%19 317
