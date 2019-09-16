American Financial : William Vens Named Assistant Vice President & Assistant Treasurer of American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is pleased to announce that William Vens has joined the Company as Assistant Vice President and Assistant Treasurer.

Mr. Vens joins American Financial Group from Protective Insurance Company, where he served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since 2016. Prior to working at Protective, he held financial leadership positions of increasing responsibility within Merrill Lynch & Co.’s investment banking division and at Highwave Energy, Inc. Mr. Vens brings over 23 years of financial management and business experience to the position.

Mr. Vens earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio with assets over $65 billion. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed, fixed-indexed and variable-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, registered investment advisor and education markets. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

