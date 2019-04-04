Log in
American Homes 4 Rent : Announces Dates of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

0
04/04/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 2, 2019, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review first quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Live conference call

Toll free number:

(877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(201) 389-0879 (for international callers)

Passcode:

Not required

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under 'For Investors'

Conference call replay

Toll free number:

(844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(412) 317-6671 (for international callers)

Passcode:

13689541#

Webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under 'For Investors'

Date accessible through:

May 17, 2019

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and 'American Homes 4 Rent' is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2018, we owned 52,783 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contact:
American Homes 4 Rent
Investor Relations
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: investors@ah4r.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-homes-4-rent-announces-dates-of-first-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300825076.html

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

Disclaimer

American Homes 4 Rent published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 21:21:01 UTC
