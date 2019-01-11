Log in
AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT (AMH)

AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT (AMH)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/11 04:00:00 pm
20.765 USD   +1.39%
American Homes 4 Rent : Announces Dates of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

0
01/11/2019

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial and operating results on Thursday, February 21, 2019, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review fourth quarter and full year results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Live conference call

Toll free number:

(877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(201) 389-0879 (for international callers)

Passcode:

Not required

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under 'For Investors'

Conference call replay

Toll free number:

(844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(412) 317-6671 (for international callers)

Passcode:

13686527

Webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under 'For Investors'

Date accessible through:

March 8, 2019

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and 'American Homes 4 Rent' is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2018, we owned 52,464 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contact:
American Homes 4 Rent
Investor Relations
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: investors@ah4r.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-homes-4-rent-announces-dates-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300777080.html

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

Disclaimer

American Homes 4 Rent published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 22:33:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 070 M
EBIT 2018 221 M
Net income 2018 28,6 M
Debt 2018 2 551 M
Yield 2018 0,96%
P/E ratio 2018 215,81
P/E ratio 2019 85,48
EV / Sales 2018 8,06x
EV / Sales 2019 7,47x
Capitalization 6 073 M
Chart AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT
Duration : Period :
American Homes 4 Rent Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 24,0 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Singelyn CEO, Trustee & Chief Accounting Officer
Bradley Wayne Hughes Non-Executive Chairman
John E. Corrigan Chief Operating Officer & Trustee
Christopher Lau Chief Financial Officer
James H. Kropp Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT3.17%5 951
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL2.12%25 365
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES2.26%24 294
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST1.42%16 190
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY0.91%10 813
UDR INC.0.98%10 777
