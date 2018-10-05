Log in
American Homes 4 Rent : Announces Dates of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/05/2018 | 01:03am CEST

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 1, 2018, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 2, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review third quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Live conference call

Toll free number:

(877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(201) 389-0879 (for international callers)

Passcode:

Not required

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under 'For Investors'

Conference call replay

Toll free number:

(844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(412) 317-6671 (for international callers)

Passcode:

13683741

Webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under 'For Investors'

Date accessible through:

November 16, 2018

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and 'American Homes 4 Rent' is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2018, we owned 52,049 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contact:
American Homes 4 Rent
Investor Relations
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: investors@ah4r.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-homes-4-rent-announces-dates-of-third-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300724995.html

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

Disclaimer

American Homes 4 Rent published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 23:02:12 UTC
