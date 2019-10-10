Log in
American Homes 4 Rent : Announces Dates of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/10/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 7, 2019, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review third quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Live conference call

Toll free number:

(877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(201) 389-0879 (for international callers)

Passcode:

Not required

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under 'For Investors'

Conference call replay

Toll free number:

(844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(412) 317-6671 (for international callers)

Passcode:

13695224#

Webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under 'For Investors'

Date accessible through:

November 22, 2019

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and 'American Homes 4 Rent' is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2019, we owned 52,634 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contact:
American Homes 4 Rent
Investor Relations
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: investors@ah4r.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-homes-4-rent-announces-dates-of-third-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300936865.html

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

Disclaimer

American Homes 4 Rent published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 21:40:06 UTC
