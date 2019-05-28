Log in
AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT

(AMH)
American Homes 4 Rent : to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2019 Conference

05/28/2019 | 06:49pm EDT

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the 'Company'), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, announced today that members of the Company's management team will participate in a roundtable discussion at the NAREIT REITweek 2019 Conference at the New York Hilton Midtown.

The roundtable discussion will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. A live audio webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.americanhomes4rent.com under the 'For Investors' tab. A replay of the webcast will be available through June 18, 2019.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and 'American Homes 4 Rent' is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2019, we owned approximately 52,923 single-family properties, in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contact:

American Homes 4 Rent
Investor Relations
Phone: (855)794-2447
Email: investors@ah4r.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-homes-4-rent-to-participate-in-nareit-reitweek-2019-conference-300857762.html

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

Disclaimer

American Homes 4 Rent published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 22:48:03 UTC
