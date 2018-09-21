American International : A.M. Best Removes from Under Review with Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Certain Newly Acquired Members of AIG Property Casualty US Insurance Group

A.M. Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of Western World Insurance Company (Western World), Tudor Insurance Company (Tudor) and Stratford Insurance Company (Stratford). Western World, Tudor and Stratford are domiciled in New Hampshire. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

These rating actions follow the close of American International Group, Inc.’s (AIG) [NYSE: AIG] acquisition of Validus Holdings, Ltd. and its subsidiaries in July 2018 and the successful execution of related reinsurance agreements. The ratings of the members of the AIG Property Casualty US Insurance Group (AIG PC US) have been extended to Western World, Tudor and Stratford due to the significant level of reinsurance support provided to each by National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, Pa., the lead member of AIG PC US. The ratings of the other members of the AIG PC US group are not affected by the aforementioned rating actions. The ratings of Western World, Tudor and Stratford reflect the balance sheet strength of the members of AIG PC US, which A.M. Best categorizes as strongest, as well as the group members’ marginal operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

