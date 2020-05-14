Log in
American International : AIG Announces Results of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/14/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

Shareholders of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) yesterday elected twelve directors at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders also voted to support each of the four other proposals recommended by the AIG Board of Directors (the “Board”) and, as the Board recommended, shareholders withheld support for the shareholder proposal included in the 2020 Proxy Statement.

The results were as follows:

(1) Elected twelve directors as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

W. Don Cornwell

684,630,444

18,066,250

Brian Duperreault

699,031,408

3,687,657

John H. Fitzpatrick

699,326,821

3,371,392

William G. Jurgensen

698,801,607

3,897,360

Christopher S. Lynch

686,088,522

16,590,735

Henry S. Miller

687,881,457

14,816,709

Linda A. Mills

688,956,192

13,755,967

Thomas F. Motamed

691,162,105

11,515,284

Peter R. Porrino

699,859,890

2,835,487

Amy L. Schioldager

700,060,736

2,624,187

Douglas M. Steenland

690,382,799

12,318,777

Therese M. Vaughan

696,709,163

5,975,658

(2) Approved a non-binding advisory resolution to approve executive compensation by a vote of 659,862,264 shares for and 42,638,072 shares against.

(3) Approved the amendment and restatement of AIG’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to restrict certain transfers of AIG common stock in order to protect AIG’s tax attributes by a vote of 672,987,517 shares for and 29,627,948 shares against.

(4) Approved ratification of the amendment to extend the expiration of the American International Group, Inc. Tax Asset Protection Plan by a vote of 607,110,408 shares for and 95,536,299 shares against.

(5) Approved ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as AIG's independent registered public accounting firm for 2020 by a vote of 706,133,411 shares for and 34,051,760 shares against.

(6) Withheld support for a shareholder proposal calling for the Board to take steps to amend the AIG By-Laws to reduce the threshold for shareholders eligible to call special meetings – from shareholders who hold at least 25 percent of AIG’s outstanding common stock to shareholders who hold at least 10 percent of AIG’s outstanding common stock – by a vote of 309,037,699 shares for and 393,480,547 shares against.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.


© Business Wire 2020
