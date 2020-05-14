American International : AIG Announces Results of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Shareholders of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) yesterday elected twelve directors at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders also voted to support each of the four other proposals recommended by the AIG Board of Directors (the “Board”) and, as the Board recommended, shareholders withheld support for the shareholder proposal included in the 2020 Proxy Statement.

The results were as follows:

(1) Elected twelve directors as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Against W. Don Cornwell 684,630,444 18,066,250 Brian Duperreault 699,031,408 3,687,657 John H. Fitzpatrick 699,326,821 3,371,392 William G. Jurgensen 698,801,607 3,897,360 Christopher S. Lynch 686,088,522 16,590,735 Henry S. Miller 687,881,457 14,816,709 Linda A. Mills 688,956,192 13,755,967 Thomas F. Motamed 691,162,105 11,515,284 Peter R. Porrino 699,859,890 2,835,487 Amy L. Schioldager 700,060,736 2,624,187 Douglas M. Steenland 690,382,799 12,318,777 Therese M. Vaughan 696,709,163 5,975,658

(2) Approved a non-binding advisory resolution to approve executive compensation by a vote of 659,862,264 shares for and 42,638,072 shares against.

(3) Approved the amendment and restatement of AIG’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to restrict certain transfers of AIG common stock in order to protect AIG’s tax attributes by a vote of 672,987,517 shares for and 29,627,948 shares against.

(4) Approved ratification of the amendment to extend the expiration of the American International Group, Inc. Tax Asset Protection Plan by a vote of 607,110,408 shares for and 95,536,299 shares against.

(5) Approved ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as AIG's independent registered public accounting firm for 2020 by a vote of 706,133,411 shares for and 34,051,760 shares against.

(6) Withheld support for a shareholder proposal calling for the Board to take steps to amend the AIG By-Laws to reduce the threshold for shareholders eligible to call special meetings – from shareholders who hold at least 25 percent of AIG’s outstanding common stock to shareholders who hold at least 10 percent of AIG’s outstanding common stock – by a vote of 309,037,699 shares for and 393,480,547 shares against.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

