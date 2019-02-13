Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American International Group    AIG

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP

(AIG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American International : AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.32 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 04:20pm EST

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share on AIG Common Stock, par value $2.50 per share. The dividend is payable on March 29, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2019.

This dividend will result in an adjustment to the exercise price of the outstanding Warrants (CUSIP number 026874156) and an adjustment to the number of shares of AIG Common Stock receivable upon Warrant exercise. The exact adjustments, determined by a formula set forth in the Warrant Agreement, will become calculable on or around March 13, 2019. Once the adjustments are determined, AIG will announce the actual adjustment to the Warrant exercise price and shares receivable. Further information on the Warrants and the adjustments is available in the Investor Relations section of AIG’s website.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only AIG’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside AIG’s control. It is possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the forward-looking statements are discussed throughout AIG’s periodic filings with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
04:24pAIG swings to loss, hit by catastrophes and volatile market
RE
04:20pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend o..
BU
04:20pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
BU
08:40aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Activision, Virgin Atlantic, Nissan
08:15aInvestors taking stock of whether AIG will hit profit target
RE
02/11AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Individual Retirement Receives Multiple DALBAR Awar..
BU
02/09Cincinnati Financial Co. Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC
AQ
02/07AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG, Founding Member of Alliance for Lifetime Income, W..
PU
01/29AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Says It's 100 Years Old. Ex-CEO Wants Recount
DJ
01/28AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : It's AIG's 100th Birthday Celebration and 93-Year-Old H..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 47 364 M
EBIT 2018 2 695 M
Net income 2018 1 697 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,94%
P/E ratio 2018 28,62
P/E ratio 2019 9,33
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 38 774 M
Chart AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
American International Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 51,1 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Duperreault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas M. Steenland Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Zaffino Global Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Mark Donald Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Brady Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP11.22%38 774
ALLIANZ5.79%89 115
CHUBB LTD2.37%60 937
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP9.04%48 193
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES13.57%45 792
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)8.53%17 492
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.