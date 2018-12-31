American International : AIG Completes Acquisition of UK Group Risk Specialist Ellipse

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) today announced that AIG
Life Limited, a UK subsidiary of AIG Life & Retirement, has completed
the previously agreed acquisition of Ellipse, a specialist group life,
critical illness and income protection provider in the UK, from Munich
Re.
AIG believes Ellipse’s group protection expertise, alongside its
technology-enabled business model, makes it a strong strategic fit with
the existing AIG Life Limited operation in the UK.
AIG Life will now distribute both group and individual protection
insurance products to UK consumers through financial intermediaries,
employee benefits consultants and partnerships.
Adam Winslow, CEO, International at AIG Life & Retirement, said, “I am
delighted that we have completed the acquisition of Ellipse, and I look
forward to working together with our new colleagues to build a stronger
combined presence in the UK individual and group risk protection
markets.”
The transaction, the terms of which were not disclosed, closed following
the receipt of required regulatory approval.
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance
organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member
companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life
insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to
customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse
offerings include products and services that help businesses and
individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for
retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com
| YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig
| Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance
| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig.
These references with additional information about AIG have been
provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such
websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and
retirement, and general insurance operations of American International
Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com.
All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or
affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services
may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual
policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by
independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be
provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not
generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are
therefore not protected by such funds.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005049/en/