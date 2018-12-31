Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American International Group    AIG

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP (AIG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American International : AIG Completes Acquisition of UK Group Risk Specialist Ellipse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 01:01pm CET

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) today announced that AIG Life Limited, a UK subsidiary of AIG Life & Retirement, has completed the previously agreed acquisition of Ellipse, a specialist group life, critical illness and income protection provider in the UK, from Munich Re.

AIG believes Ellipse’s group protection expertise, alongside its technology-enabled business model, makes it a strong strategic fit with the existing AIG Life Limited operation in the UK.

AIG Life will now distribute both group and individual protection insurance products to UK consumers through financial intermediaries, employee benefits consultants and partnerships.

Adam Winslow, CEO, International at AIG Life & Retirement, said, “I am delighted that we have completed the acquisition of Ellipse, and I look forward to working together with our new colleagues to build a stronger combined presence in the UK individual and group risk protection markets.”

The transaction, the terms of which were not disclosed, closed following the receipt of required regulatory approval.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
01:01pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Completes Acquisition of UK Group Risk Specialist E..
BU
12/19American International Group Up Over 6%, On Track For Largest Percent Increas..
DJ
12/19Greenberg given reform friendship medal by Xi
AQ
12/19Greenberg given reform friendship medal by Xi
AQ
12/19AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. : Purchased 9,186 Shares of Aes Corp
AQ
12/19AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : United Continental Holdings Inc Stake Increased by Amer..
AQ
12/18AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. : Acquires 3,150 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Li..
AQ
12/14AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
12/12AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Life Limited (U.K.) Appoints New CEO
BU
12/12Brexit Britain's financial sector faces 'slow puncture'
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 47 399 M
EBIT 2018 2 796 M
Net income 2018 1 720 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,34%
P/E ratio 2018 24,40
P/E ratio 2019 8,11
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 34 165 M
Chart AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
American International Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 53,5 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Duperreault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas M. Steenland Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Zaffino Global Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Mark Donald Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas John Diemer Chief Financial Officer-Global Consumer Insurance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-35.18%34 139
ALLIANZ-8.54%85 809
CHUBB LTD-12.54%57 614
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP-1.18%43 959
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-3.10%39 012
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)-22.23%15 372
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.