American International : AIG Completes Acquisition of UK Group Risk Specialist Ellipse

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) today announced that AIG Life Limited, a UK subsidiary of AIG Life & Retirement, has completed the previously agreed acquisition of Ellipse, a specialist group life, critical illness and income protection provider in the UK, from Munich Re.

AIG believes Ellipse’s group protection expertise, alongside its technology-enabled business model, makes it a strong strategic fit with the existing AIG Life Limited operation in the UK.

AIG Life will now distribute both group and individual protection insurance products to UK consumers through financial intermediaries, employee benefits consultants and partnerships.

Adam Winslow, CEO, International at AIG Life & Retirement, said, “I am delighted that we have completed the acquisition of Ellipse, and I look forward to working together with our new colleagues to build a stronger combined presence in the UK individual and group risk protection markets.”

The transaction, the terms of which were not disclosed, closed following the receipt of required regulatory approval.

