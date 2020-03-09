American International : AIG Down Nearly 16%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2010 -- Data Talk

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is currently at $31.82, down $6.02 or 15.91%

-- Would be lowest close since Nov. 16, 2012, when it closed at $31.80

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since April 27, 2010, when it fell 16.04%

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 25.2% over this period

-- Worst three day stretch since the three days ending July 9, 2009, when it fell 41.45%

-- Down 24.53% month-to-date

-- Down 38.01% year-to-date

-- Down 98.17% from its all-time closing high of $1737.37 on Dec. 8, 2000

-- Down 25.69% from 52 weeks ago (March 11, 2019), when it closed at $42.82

-- Down 45.03% from its 52 week closing high of $57.89 on Sept. 19, 2019

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $31.80; lowest intraday level since Nov. 16, 2012, when it hit $31.08

-- Down 15.96% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 27, 2010, when it fell as much as 16.81%

All data as of 1:13:58 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet