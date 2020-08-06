American International : AIG Life & Retirement Launches We See the Future in You Advertising Campaign at 2020 PGA Championship

New campaign highlights critical role financial and retirement professionals play in helping Americans secure their financial future

AIG Life & Retirement, a division of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG), today announced its new advertising campaign—We see the future in you—which launches at the 2020 PGA Championship. The campaign will celebrate the role of financial and retirement professionals, whose commitment to helping Americans plan for a secure financial future has become more critical than ever.

The fully integrated brand and marketing program showcases the people, products and services that AIG Life & Retirement brings to its customers, clients and distribution partners. AIG is an Official Partner of the PGA of America, and the campaign kicks off with a new commercial airing on ESPN and CBS throughout the PGA Championship, taking place August 6-9 at Harding Park in San Francisco.

The commercial was filmed remotely due to COVID-19, and casting included a real-life mother and daughter acting together from their home. Titled “Amazing Mom,” the commercial features a grade schooler explaining the important work her mother does as a financial advisor. Instead of sharing her mom’s story from inside a school classroom, the young student takes center screen in a virtual classroom with her teacher and classmates responding and reacting around her.

“The PGA Championship is one of the world’s premier sporting events, and AIG is delighted to partner with the PGA of America for golf’s first major this year,” said Kevin Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, AIG Life & Retirement. “We are also excited to debut our We see the future in you campaign, which brings a new perspective to the crucial conversations financial and retirement professionals are having with individuals during these challenging times.”

The PGA Championship will be golf’s first major of 2020 and will feature one of the strongest fields in professional golf. Also competing in the event will be the Team of 20, a group of qualifying PGA of America member professionals. The AIG brand will be displayed prominently on physical signage throughout the Harding Park course as part of the PGA’s new branding initiative.

In addition to the televised commercial, AIG Life & Retirement is launching a new digital hub bringing together its wide breadth of financial and retirement solutions as well as valuable tools for financial professionals, employers and individuals. Client Connections from AIG, a tool that will soon be featured as part of the hub, will offer fresh ways to help financial professionals connect with their clients and build a more digital-savvy practice.

