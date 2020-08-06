Log in
American International : AIG Life & Retirement Launches We See the Future in You Advertising Campaign at 2020 PGA Championship

08/06/2020 | 10:02am EDT

New campaign highlights critical role financial and retirement professionals play in helping Americans secure their financial future

AIG Life & Retirement, a division of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG), today announced its new advertising campaign—We see the future in you—which launches at the 2020 PGA Championship. The campaign will celebrate the role of financial and retirement professionals, whose commitment to helping Americans plan for a secure financial future has become more critical than ever.

The fully integrated brand and marketing program showcases the people, products and services that AIG Life & Retirement brings to its customers, clients and distribution partners. AIG is an Official Partner of the PGA of America, and the campaign kicks off with a new commercial airing on ESPN and CBS throughout the PGA Championship, taking place August 6-9 at Harding Park in San Francisco.

The commercial was filmed remotely due to COVID-19, and casting included a real-life mother and daughter acting together from their home. Titled “Amazing Mom,” the commercial features a grade schooler explaining the important work her mother does as a financial advisor. Instead of sharing her mom’s story from inside a school classroom, the young student takes center screen in a virtual classroom with her teacher and classmates responding and reacting around her.

“The PGA Championship is one of the world’s premier sporting events, and AIG is delighted to partner with the PGA of America for golf’s first major this year,” said Kevin Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, AIG Life & Retirement. “We are also excited to debut our We see the future in you campaign, which brings a new perspective to the crucial conversations financial and retirement professionals are having with individuals during these challenging times.”

The PGA Championship will be golf’s first major of 2020 and will feature one of the strongest fields in professional golf. Also competing in the event will be the Team of 20, a group of qualifying PGA of America member professionals. The AIG brand will be displayed prominently on physical signage throughout the Harding Park course as part of the PGA’s new branding initiative.

In addition to the televised commercial, AIG Life & Retirement is launching a new digital hub bringing together its wide breadth of financial and retirement solutions as well as valuable tools for financial professionals, employers and individuals. Client Connections from AIG, a tool that will soon be featured as part of the hub, will offer fresh ways to help financial professionals connect with their clients and build a more digital-savvy practice.

About AIG Life & Retirement

AIG Life & Retirement brings together a broad portfolio of protection, retirement savings, investment and lifetime income solutions to help people achieve financial and retirement security. The business consists of four operating segments – Individual Retirement, AIG Retirement Services, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets – and holds longstanding, leading market positions in many of the markets it serves.

AIG Life & Retirement includes AIG member insurance companies American General Life Insurance Company (Houston, TX), The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York, and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company (VALIC), Houston, TX as well as their affiliates. Securities products are distributed by AIG Capital Services, Inc., member FINRA. Additional information about AIG Life & Retirement can be found at www.linkedin.com/showcase/aig-life-&-retirement.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.


© Business Wire 2020
