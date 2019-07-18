American International : AIG Names James Love as Global Head Of Real Estate

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 -- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that James 'Jamie' Love will join the company as Global Head of Real Estate, effective August 6. Mr. Love will be based in New York and report to Peter Zaffino, AIG's Global Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer, General Insurance.

Mr. Love will be responsible for aligning AIG's global real estate footprint with the company's overall operational and financial objectives. In his role, he will lead strategic planning for AIG's owned and leased assets.

'We continue to enhance operational capabilities as we work towards restoring AIG as the leading insurance company globally,' said Mr. Zaffino. 'Jamie's proven leadership across all facets of corporate real estate will help us further align our global real estate footprint with our business objectives.'

'I look forward to working with Peter and colleagues across AIG during this time of transformation,' said Mr. Love. 'Together we will ensure the company's real estate assets are aligned with the business strategy and support future growth.'

Mr. Love brings to AIG nearly 20 years of experience as Vice President, Head of Real Estate Strategy - Americas, at Goldman, Sachs & Co. In this role, he led the development and management of Goldman's long-term real estate strategy while coordinating all operational aspects of Goldman's real estate holdings. Prior to Goldman, he spent 10 years directing portfolio administration and transaction management in the Corporate Real Estate group of another large financial institution.

