Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American International Group Inc    AIG

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

(AIG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American International : AIG Names James Love as Global Head Of Real Estate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 09:10am EDT

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 -- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that James 'Jamie' Love will join the company as Global Head of Real Estate, effective August 6. Mr. Love will be based in New York and report to Peter Zaffino, AIG's Global Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer, General Insurance.

Mr. Love will be responsible for aligning AIG's global real estate footprint with the company's overall operational and financial objectives. In his role, he will lead strategic planning for AIG's owned and leased assets.

'We continue to enhance operational capabilities as we work towards restoring AIG as the leading insurance company globally,' said Mr. Zaffino. 'Jamie's proven leadership across all facets of corporate real estate will help us further align our global real estate footprint with our business objectives.'

'I look forward to working with Peter and colleagues across AIG during this time of transformation,' said Mr. Love. 'Together we will ensure the company's real estate assets are aligned with the business strategy and support future growth.'

Mr. Love brings to AIG nearly 20 years of experience as Vice President, Head of Real Estate Strategy - Americas, at Goldman, Sachs & Co. In this role, he led the development and management of Goldman's long-term real estate strategy while coordinating all operational aspects of Goldman's real estate holdings. Prior to Goldman, he spent 10 years directing portfolio administration and transaction management in the Corporate Real Estate group of another large financial institution.

# # #

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

Disclaimer

AIG - American International Group Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 13:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
09:10aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Names James Love as Global Head Of Real Estate
PU
07/15AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Names Tom Parker as Deputy Chief Information Securi..
PU
07/12AM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most ..
BU
07/01AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions
BU
06/27AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Servic..
PU
06/27AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL :  AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Servi..
BU
06/26AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, ..
BU
06/24Rivals ride rising rates as Lloyd's abandons some ship insurance
RE
06/24AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG appoints new global chief procurement officer
AQ
06/20AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Travel Launches Student Travel Safety Initiative
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 49 060 M
EBIT 2019 7 164 M
Net income 2019 3 536 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,98x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,98x
Capitalization 48 158 M
Chart AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
American International Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 58,89  $
Last Close Price 55,37  $
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Duperreault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas M. Steenland Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Zaffino Global Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Mark Donald Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Brady Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC40.50%48 158
ALLIANZ SE23.90%101 654
CHUBB LTD16.47%68 887
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP18.39%51 739
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES28.64%51 728
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)30.60%20 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About