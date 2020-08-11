Log in
American International : AIG Participation in the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference Rescheduled to Wednesday, August 12, 2020

08/11/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that its fireside chat at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET has been rescheduled due to technical issues.

Mark Lyons, AIG’s Chief Financial Officer, and Sabra Purtill, AIG’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in the rescheduled virtual fireside chat tomorrow, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. ET.

A link to the audio webcast will be available in the Investors section of AIG’s website: https://www.aig.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same location through September 11, 2020.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.


© Business Wire 2020
