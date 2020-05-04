Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American International Group Inc    AIG

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

(AIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American International : AIG Receives Approval to Commence Underwriting for Syndicate 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 08:21am EDT

The Largest Ever New Syndicate at Lloyd’s

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced the launch of Lloyd’s Syndicate 2019. This landmark Syndicate, the largest ever to be launched through Lloyd’s, will exclusively reinsure risks from AIG’s Private Client Group (PCG). PCG is an industry-recognized brand with a leading market position in the High Net Worth segment.

Significant capital support has been received from high-quality investors and capacity providers, which is a testament to the quality and growth potential of the PCG franchise. In combination with its existing Lloyd’s operations, AIG will now operate the ninth largest managing agency in the Lloyd’s market, in terms of capacity.

For Lloyd’s and the third-party investors and capital providers, Syndicate 2019 represents a compelling opportunity to access the highly attractive High Net Worth segment. Clients will continue to benefit from PCG’s excellent value proposition, which will be further enhanced by additional products and holistic risk management solutions provided through the Lloyd’s market.

“Syndicate 2019 is a unique and industry-defining structure between AIG and the oldest insurance market in the world. Our partnership with Lloyd’s will materially benefit PCG’s clients and enable our High Net Worth business to further capitalize on its pre-eminent market position,” said Peter Zaffino, President & Global Chief Operating Officer, AIG. “For AIG, this transaction represents a continuation of our strategy to optimize our General Insurance portfolio, create additional products for clients, diversify our capital base, and improve the quality of our earnings to drive value for all our stakeholders.”

Syndicate 2019 is managed by Talbot Underwriting Limited, the managing agency AIG acquired in 2018 as part of the Validus transaction. Current coverages offered by Syndicate 2019 reflect PCG’s product offerings including homeowners, auto, collections, yacht, personal umbrella and specialty coverage for earthquake, excess flood and workers compensation.

AIG was advised on the transaction by Aon, Evercore and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
08:21aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Receives Approval to Commence Underwriting for Synd..
BU
04/28AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC : quaterly earnings release
04/20AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on May 4, 2020..
BU
03/28AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Nancy Pelosi's Lobbying Ban in Stimulus Package Quickly..
DJ
03/19AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (fo..
AQ
03/13AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and..
BU
03/13AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/12AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Deputy Finance Chief to Leave Company
DJ
03/12AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (fo..
AQ
03/11AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC : Report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 810 M
EBIT 2020 5 403 M
Net income 2020 3 459 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,49%
P/E ratio 2020 6,14x
P/E ratio 2021 4,93x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,44x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 20 585 M
Chart AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
American International Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 38,25  $
Last Close Price 23,90  $
Spread / Highest target 168%
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Duperreault Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Zaffino President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Douglas Mark Steenland Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Donald Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Repko Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-53.44%20 585
ALLIANZ SE-22.67%76 510
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-12.84%49 144
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-22.61%47 716
CHUBB LIMITED-34.74%45 853
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-41.27%12 780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group