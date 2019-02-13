American International : AIG Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
Net loss of $622 million, or $0.70 per share, for the fourth quarter
of 2018, compared to net loss of $6.7 billion, or $7.33 per share, in
the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted after-tax loss of $559 million, or $0.63 per share, for the
fourth quarter of 2018, compared to adjusted after-tax income of $526
million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.
Total net investment income of $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter of
2018, compared to $3.5 billion in the prior-year-quarter was
significantly impacted by market performance. Full year 2018 net
investment income of $12.5 billion compared to $14.2 billion in the
prior year.
Net pre-tax catastrophe losses in the fourth quarter of 2018 of $798
million ($630 million after-tax or $0.71 per share, at the statutory
tax rate of 21%) consistent with the previously disclosed range. Full
year 2018 net pre-tax catastrophe losses of $2.9 billion compared to
$4.2 billion in the prior year.
Net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $365 million in
the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year 2018, net unfavorable
prior year loss reserve development of $362 million compared to $978
million for the prior year.
Share and warrant repurchases of $750 million for the fourth quarter
of 2018 and $1.8 billion for full year 2018.
AIG Board of Directors increased the share repurchase authorization to
$2.0 billion, including approximately $512 million that remained under
the previous authorization.
American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today reported a net loss
of $622 million, or $0.70 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018,
compared to a net loss of $6.7 billion, or $7.33 per share, in the
prior-year quarter. Adjusted after-tax loss was $559 million, or $0.63
per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to adjusted
after-tax income of $526 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the
prior-year quarter.
Brian Duperreault, AIG’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said:
“Throughout 2018, significant foundational work was undertaken to
remediate AIG’s core underwriting capabilities. While many issues and
challenges were uncovered, we moved quickly to reduce risk and
volatility, as well as implement strategies that we believe will
accelerate our progress in 2019. The world class talent that joined AIG
throughout 2018 was a highlight, and our team is not taking short cuts
in building a top performing enterprise nor are we settling for easy
fixes. Our work continues to restore AIG as the leading insurance
company in the world and I remain confident we are on the right path to
achieve long-term, sustainable and profitable growth.
“Our fourth quarter 2018 results showed positive improvements in General
Insurance, reflecting actions we took throughout the year to re-position
and strengthen the business, and Life and Retirement remains a stable
source of earnings with attractive returns. Results were negatively
impacted by performance in both equity and credit markets, catastrophe
losses that came within our previously disclosed guidance, as well as
modest net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development driven
largely by underwriting decisions from 2016 and prior years. We continue
to expect to achieve an underwriting profit entering 2019 in General
Insurance and to reach double digit returns for consolidated AIG in
three years.”
FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL SUMMARY*
Three Months Ended
December 31,
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
2018
2017
Net loss
$
(622
)
$
(6,660
)
Net loss per diluted share (a)
$
(0.70
)
$
(7.33
)
Adjusted after-tax income (loss)
$
(559
)
$
526
Adjusted after-tax income (loss) per diluted share (a)
$
(0.63
)
$
0.57
Return on equity
(4.3
)%
(38.7
)%
Adjusted return on equity
(4.6
)%
4.2
%
Adjusted return on attributed equity - Core
(4.3
)%
2.6
%
Book value per common share
$
65.04
$
72.49
Book value per common share, excluding accumulated other
comprehensive income
66.67
66.41
Adjusted book value per common share
54.95
54.74
*Refer to the Comments on Regulation G and the tables that follow
for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures and the
reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP
measures.
(a)
For periods reporting a loss, basic average common shares
outstanding are used to calculate net income (loss) per diluted
share.
FOURTH QUARTER 2018 HIGHLIGHTS
All comparisons are against the fourth quarter of 2017, unless otherwise
indicated.
Net Investment Income Impacted by Alternative Returns and Equity
Market Declines – Fourth quarter net investment income from our
insurance companies, including the Legacy insurance portfolios,
decreased 18.1% from the prior-year quarter to $2.8 billion. The fourth
quarter was impacted by net losses on alternative investments as well as
investments in equity securities resulting from elevated volatility in
the credit markets and unfavorable performance in the equity markets.
For the full year, net investment income from our insurance companies,
including the Legacy insurance portfolios, totaled $12.7 billion.
General Insurance – The fourth quarter of 2018 combined ratio of
115.0 was impacted by 11.3 points related to catastrophe losses net of
reinstatement premiums and 5.3 points of net unfavorable loss reserve
development. The accident year combined ratio, as adjusted, was 98.8
comprised of a 63.9 loss ratio, as adjusted, down 130 basis points from
the prior-year quarter, and an expense ratio of 34.9, down 10 basis
points over the prior-year quarter. Pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of
reinsurance, included $826 million for General Insurance, primarily
related to Hurricane Michael and the California Wildfires and a $28
million decrease in the loss estimates for Typhoon Jebi reported in the
Legacy segment. Net prior year loss reserve development was unfavorable
by $363 million for the quarter. North America and International
Commercial Lines had unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of
$326 million and $74 million, respectively, for the quarter driven
largely by Financial Lines. International Personal Insurance recorded
favorable prior year loss development of $37 million primarily from
Japan.
Fourth quarter expense ratio of 34.9 primarily reflected improvement in
the General operating expense (GOE) ratio as a result of expense
reduction actions taken in the second half of the year, partially offset
by an increase in the North America acquisition ratio due to changes in
portfolio mix.
Life and Retirement Earnings – Fourth quarter adjusted pre-tax
income of $623 million reflected the impact of declining equity markets
and widening credit spreads in all businesses, against a backdrop of
attractive new business margins, and solid growth in premiums and
deposits in Individual Retirement, Group Retirement and Life Insurance
as well as several opportunistic Institutional Markets transactions. GOE
increased primarily due to new business acquisition, international
expansion, and investments in core businesses. The fourth quarter of
2018 Adjusted Return on Equity was 9.8%.
Legacy Results – Fourth quarter adjusted pre-tax loss of $150
million, compared to adjusted pre-tax income of $411 million in the
prior-year quarter, reflect lower net investment income and losses from
fair value option assets, as well as a $105 million pre-tax charge
resulting from loss recognition testing on certain Accident & Health
cancer and disability blocks. AIG completed the sale of 19.9% of AIG’s
ownership interest in Fortitude Holdings, the parent of Fortitude Re
(formerly DSA Re), to The Carlyle Group L.P.
Liquidity and Capital – As of December 31, 2018, AIG Parent
liquidity stood at approximately $3.8 billion. In the fourth quarter,
AIG Parent received approximately $350 million of distributions from the
insurance subsidiaries in the form of cash and fixed maturity
securities, including tax sharing payments. In the fourth quarter, AIG
repurchased 18.0 million shares of common stock for $745 million and
warrants for $5 million. AIG’s Board of Directors has approved an
increase in our share repurchase authorization to $2.0 billion,
including approximately $512 million that was remaining under the
previous authorization.
Book Value per Common Share – As of December 31, 2018, book value
per common share was $65.04 compared to $72.49 at December 31, 2017.
Book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income and deferred tax assets (Adjusted book value per common share)
was $54.95, up slightly from prior-year end.
GENERAL INSURANCE
Three Months Ended December 31,
($ in millions)
2018
2017
Change
Total General Insurance
Gross premiums written
$
7,699
$
7,278
6
%
Net premiums written
$
6,424
$
5,892
9
Underwriting loss
$
(1,071)
$
(846)
(27)
Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)
$
(722)
$
13
NM
Underwriting ratios:
Loss ratio
80.1
78.3
1.8
pts
Impact on loss ratio:
Catastrophe losses and reinstatement premiums
(11.3)
(11.7)
0.4
Prior year development
(5.3)
(1.4)
(3.9)
Adjustments for ceded premium under reinsurance
contracts and other
0.4
-
0.4
Accident year loss ratio, as adjusted
63.9
65.2
(1.3)
Expense ratio
34.9
35.0
(0.1)
Combined ratio
115.0
113.3
1.7
Accident year combined ratio, as adjusted
98.8
100.2
(1.4)
General Insurance - North America
Three Months Ended December 31,
($ in millions)
2018
2017
Change
North America
Net premiums written
$
2,944
$
2,583
14
%
Commercial Lines
2,161
1,808
20
Personal Insurance
783
775
1
Underwriting income (loss)
$
(871)
$
(316)
(176)
Commercial Lines
(541)
16
NM
Personal Insurance
(330)
(332)
1
Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)
$
(575)
$
412
NM
Underwriting ratios:
North America
Loss ratio
94.6
83.0
11.6
pts
Impact on loss ratio:
Catastrophe losses and reinstatement premiums
(19.6)
(24.5)
4.9
Prior year development
(10.0)
3.3
(13.3)
Adjustments for ceded premium under reinsurance
contracts and other
0.9
-
0.9
Accident year loss ratio, as adjusted
65.9
61.8
4.1
Expense ratio
30.7
28.5
2.2
Combined ratio
125.3
111.5
13.8
Accident year combined ratio, as adjusted
96.6
90.3
6.3
North America Commercial Lines
Loss ratio
93.6
73.9
19.7
pts
Impact on loss ratio:
Catastrophe losses and reinstatement premiums
(9.8)
(12.0)
2.2
Prior year development
(13.3)
4.9
(18.2)
Adjustments for ceded premium under reinsurance
contracts and other
1.2
-
1.2
Accident year loss ratio, as adjusted
71.7
66.8
4.9
Expense ratio
27.3
25.3
2.0
Combined ratio
120.9
99.2
21.7
Accident year combined ratio, as adjusted
99.0
92.1
6.9
North America Personal Insurance
Loss ratio
98.0
108.0
(10.0)
pts
Impact on loss ratio:
Catastrophe losses and reinstatement premiums
(49.8)
(58.6)
8.8
Prior year development
-
(1.1)
1.1
Accident year loss ratio, as adjusted
48.2
48.3
(0.1)
Expense ratio
41.6
37.5
4.1
Combined ratio
139.6
145.5
(5.9)
Accident year combined ratio, as adjusted
89.8
85.8
4.0
All comparisons are against the fourth quarter of 2017, unless otherwise
indicated. Refer to the AIG Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Supplement,
which is posted on AIG's website in the Investors section, for further
information.
General Insurance North America –Commentary
Adjusted pre-tax loss of $575 million compared to adjusted pre-tax
income of $412 million in the prior-year quarter.
Net investment income of $296 million for the quarter compared to $728
million in the prior-year quarter. The decline in net investment
income was largely the result of net losses on alternative and equity
investments in the current quarter.
Net premiums written increased by 14.0%, largely due to the
acquisitions of Validus and Glatfelter, and lower ceded premiums due
to changes in the 2018 reinsurance programs. This was slightly offset
by some underlying reduction in the North America Commercial Lines
business due to ongoing underwriting actions to improve performance.
The North America combined ratio of 125.3 included 19.6 points of
catastrophe losses net of reinstatement premiums and 10.0 points of
net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development. The accident year
combined ratio, as adjusted, was 96.6 for the quarter comprised of a
65.9 loss ratio, as adjusted, and a 30.7 expense ratio. The pre-tax
underwriting loss of $871 million includes $689 million of catastrophe
losses, net of reinsurance, of which $414 million related to North
America Personal Insurance and $275 million related to Commercial
Lines. Net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $326
million was primarily related to Financial Lines in Commercial Lines.
The increase in the expense ratio reflected a higher acquisition
expense ratio driven by changes in portfolio mix, especially in
Personal Insurance, and a decrease in GOE resulting from actions taken
in the second half of 2018 to control expenses.
General Insurance - International
Three Months Ended December 31,
($ in millions)
2018
2017
Change
International
Net premiums written
$
3,480
$
3,309
5
%
Commercial Lines
1,561
1,422
10
Personal Insurance
1,919
1,887
2
Underwriting income (loss)
$
(200)
$
(530)
62
Commercial Lines
(251)
(603)
58
Personal Insurance
51
73
(30)
Adjusted pre-tax loss
$
(147)
$
(399)
63
Underwriting ratios:
International
Loss ratio
66.8
74.7
(7.9)
pts
Impact on loss ratio:
Catastrophe losses and reinstatement premiums
(3.7)
(2.2)
(1.5)
Prior year development
(1.0)
(4.8)
3.8
Accident year loss ratio, as adjusted
62.1
67.7
(5.6)
Expense ratio
38.6
39.8
(1.2)
Combined ratio
105.4
114.5
(9.1)
Accident year combined ratio, as adjusted
100.7
107.5
(6.8)
International Commercial Lines
Loss ratio
80.5
98.0
(17.5)
pts
Impact on loss ratio:
Catastrophe losses and reinstatement premiums
(7.2)
(2.7)
(4.5)
Prior year development
(4.1)
(11.4)
7.3
Accident year loss ratio, as adjusted
69.2
83.9
(14.7)
Expense ratio
33.1
37.7
(4.6)
Combined ratio
113.6
135.7
(22.1)
Accident year combined ratio, as adjusted
102.3
121.6
(19.3)
International Personal Insurance
Loss ratio
53.4
54.6
(1.2)
pts
Impact on loss ratio:
Catastrophe losses and reinstatement premiums
(0.2)
(1.8)
1.6
Prior year development
2.0
0.8
1.2
Accident year loss ratio, as adjusted
55.2
53.6
1.6
Expense ratio
43.9
41.7
2.2
Combined ratio
97.3
96.3
1.0
Accident year combined ratio, as adjusted
99.1
95.3
3.8
All comparisons are against the fourth quarter of 2017, unless otherwise
indicated. Refer to the AIG Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Supplement,
which is posted on AIG's website in the Investors section, for further
information.
General Insurance International –Commentary
Adjusted pre-tax loss of $147 million compared to adjusted pre-tax
loss of $399 million in the prior-year quarter.
Net investment income of $53 million for the quarter compared to $131
million in the prior-year quarter. The decline in net investment
income was largely the result of net losses on equity investments in
the current quarter.
Net premiums written increased 5.2% on a reported and 7.6% on a
constant dollar basis. The increase in net premiums written was due to
the inclusion of the Talbot acquisition and increased accident &
health business in Asia Pacific.
The International combined ratio of 105.4 included 3.7 points of
catastrophe losses net of reinstatement premiums and 1.0 points of net
unfavorable loss reserve development. The accident year combined
ratio, as adjusted, of 100.7 was comprised of a 62.1 loss ratio, as
adjusted, and a 38.6 expense ratio. The catastrophe losses and net
unfavorable loss reserve development was largely a result of the
Commercial portfolio. The pre-tax underwriting loss of $200 million
included $137 million of catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance,
severe losses of $79 million, net of reinsurance, and net unfavorable
prior year loss reserve development of $37 million.
The expense ratio decrease was driven by a reduction in GOE given
actions in the second half of the year, partially offset by higher
acquisition expense ratio primarily due to increased costs in Japan
and changes to the portfolio mix.
LIFE AND RETIREMENT
Three Months Ended December 31,
($ in millions)
2018
2017
Change
Life and Retirement
Premiums & Fees
$
1,917
$
2,123
(10)
%
Net Investment Income
1,921
2,003
(4)
Adjusted Revenue
4,065
4,382
(7)
Benefits, losses and expenses
3,442
3,600
(4)
Adjusted pre-tax income
623
782
(20)
Premiums and deposits
8,166
7,965
3
Individual Retirement
Premiums & Fees
$
209
$
210
-
%
Net Investment Income
912
1,030
(11)
Adjusted Revenue
1,276
1,415
(10)
Benefits, losses and expenses
949
941
1
Adjusted pre-tax income
327
474
(31)
Premiums and deposits
4,225
3,106
36
Net flows
(510)
(422)
(21)
Three Months Ended December 31,
($ in millions)
2018
2017
Change
Group Retirement
Premiums & Fees
$
111
$
120
(8)
%
Net Investment Income
517
550
(6)
Adjusted Revenue
682
732
(7)
Benefits, losses and expenses
523
486
8
Adjusted pre-tax income
159
246
(35)
Premiums and deposits
2,106
1,848
14
Net flows
(628)
(453)
(39)
Life Insurance
Premiums & Fees
$
741
$
732
1
%
Net Investment Income
287
263
9
Adjusted Revenue
1,045
1,013
3
Benefits, losses and expenses
958
1,011
(5)
Adjusted pre-tax income
87
2
NM
Premiums and deposits
987
963
2
Institutional Markets
Premiums & Fees
$
856
$
1,061
(19)
%
Net Investment Income
205
160
28
Adjusted Revenue
1,062
1,222
(13)
Benefits, losses and expenses
1,012
1,162
(13)
Adjusted pre-tax income
50
60
(17)
Premiums and deposits
848
2,048
(59)
All comparisons are against the fourth quarter of 2017, unless otherwise
indicated. Refer to the AIG Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Supplement,
which is posted on AIG's website in the Investors section, for further
information.
Life and Retirement –Commentary
In Individual Retirement, adjusted pre-tax income reflected lower net
investment income due to lower base spreads and yield enhancements and
lower fee income driven by unfavorable credit and equity market
performance. Net flows excluding Retail Mutual Funds were positive and
reflected strong sales.
In Group Retirement, adjusted pre-tax income reflected lower fee
income, lower base spread and yield enhancements driven by unfavorable
credit and equity market performance and continued investments made in
the business. Group Retirement net flows reflected higher sales offset
by higher surrenders due to the loss of large plan accounts, as well
as higher individual surrenders.
In Life Insurance, adjusted pre-tax income reflected higher net
investment income due to business growth and higher alternative
investments returns. Mortality was favorable to pricing expectations.
In Institutional Markets, adjusted pre-tax income reflected
investments in technology and infrastructure and reserve refinements,
partially offset by growth in the portfolio which drove higher net
investment income.
American International Group, Inc.
Selected Financial Data and Non-GAAP Reconciliation
($ in millions, except per share data)
Reconciliations of Adjusted Pre-tax and After-tax Income (Loss)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Pre-tax
Tax Effect
After-tax
Pre-tax
Tax Effect
After-tax
Pre-tax income/net income (loss), including noncontrolling
interests
$
(695)
$
(137)
$
(608)
$
875
$
7,544
$
(6,673)
Noncontrolling interest
-
-
(14)
-
-
13
Pre-tax income/net income (loss) attributable to AIG
(695)
(137)
(622)
875
7,544
(6,660)
Adjustments:
Changes in uncertain tax positions and other tax adjustments
-
5
(5)
-
(461)
461
Deferred income tax valuation allowance (releases) charges
-
21
(21)
-
(66)
66
Impact of Tax Act
-
-
-
-
(6,687)
6,687
Changes in fair value of securities used to hedge
guaranteed living benefits
27
5
22
(29)
(10)
(19)
Changes in benefit reserves and DAC, VOBA and
SIA related to net realized capital gains (losses)
40
7
33
(108)
(38)
(70)
Unfavorable (favorable) prior year development and related
amortization changes ceded under retroactive reinsurance agreements
68
14
54
45
15
30
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
(3)
(1)
(2)
(1)
(1)
-
Net realized capital (gains) losses*
(195)
(56)
(139)
274
105
169
Noncontrolling interest on net realized capital (gains) losses
-
-
48
-
-
1
Loss from discontinued operations
-
-
2
-
-
3
Income from divested businesses
(3)
-
(3)
(241)
(82)
(159)
Non-operating litigation reserves and settlements
(11)
(3)
(8)
(43)
(15)
(28)
Net loss reserve discount (benefit) charge
(66)
(15)
(51)
(96)
(36)
(60)
Pension expense related to a one-time lump sum payment
to former employees
-
-
-
10
4
6
Integration and transaction costs associated with acquired businesses
33
7
26
-
-
-
Restructuring and other costs
136
29
107
154
55
99
Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)/Adjusted after-tax income (loss)
$
(669)
$
(124)
$
(559)
$
840
$
327
$
526
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Pre-tax
Tax Effect
After-tax
Pre-tax
Tax Effect
After-tax
Pre-tax income/net income (loss), including noncontrolling
interests
$
257
$
154
$
15
$
1,466
$
7,526
$
(6,063)
Noncontrolling interest
-
-
(21)
-
-
(21)
Pre-tax income/net income (loss) attributable to AIG
257
154
(6)
1,466
7,526
(6,084)
Adjustments:
Changes in uncertain tax positions and other tax adjustments
-
(48)
48
-
(488)
488
Deferred income tax valuation allowance charges
-
(21)
21
-
(43)
43
Impact of Tax Act
-
-
-
-
(6,687)
6,687
Changes in fair value of securities used to hedge
guaranteed living benefits
154
32
122
(146)
(51)
(95)
Changes in benefit reserves and DAC, VOBA and
SIA related to net realized capital gains (losses)
(6)
(3)
(3)
(303)
(106)
(197)
Unfavorable (favorable) prior year development and related
amortization changes ceded under retroactive reinsurance agreements
675
142
533
303
106
197
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
7
1
6
(5)
(2)
(3)
Net realized capital losses*
193
41
152
1,380
506
874
Noncontrolling interest on net realized capital losses
-
-
46
-
-
7
(Income) loss from discontinued operations
-
-
42
-
-
(4)
Income from divested businesses
(38)
(8)
(30)
(68)
(41)
(27)
Non-operating litigation reserves and settlements
19
4
15
(129)
(45)
(84)
Net loss reserve discount (benefit) charge
(371)
(79)
(292)
187
65
122
Pension expense related to a one-time lump sum payment
to former employees
-
-
-
60
21
39
Integration and transaction costs associated with acquired businesses
124
26
98
-
-
-
Restructuring and other costs
395
83
312
413
145
268
Adjusted pre-tax income/Adjusted after-tax income
$
1,409
$
324
$
1,064
$
3,158
$
906
$
2,231
* Includes all net realized capital gains and losses except earned
income (periodic settlements and changes in settlement accruals) on
derivative instruments used for non-qualifying (economic) hedging or for
asset replication.
American International Group, Inc.
Selected Financial Data and Non-GAAP Reconciliation (continued)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Summary of Key Financial Metrics
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
% Inc.
% Inc.
2018
2017
(Dec.)
2018
2017
(Dec.)
Income (loss) per common share:
Basic
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(0.70
)
$
(7.33
)
90.5
%
$
0.04
$
(6.54
)
NM%
Loss from discontinued operations
-
-
NM
(0.05
)
-
NM
Net loss attributable to AIG
$
(0.70
)
$
(7.33
)
90.5
$
(0.01
)
$
(6.54
)
99.8
Diluted
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(0.70
)
$
(7.33
)
90.5
$
0.04
$
(6.54
)
NM
Loss from discontinued operations
-
-
NM
(0.05
)
-
NM
Net loss attributable to AIG
$
(0.70
)
$
(7.33
)
90.5
$
(0.01
)
$
(6.54
)
99.8
Adjusted after-tax income (loss) attributable to AIG per diluted
share
$
(0.63
)
$
0.57
NM%
$
1.17
$
2.34
(50.0
)%
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
887.5
908.1
898.4
930.6
Diluted (a)(b)
887.5
908.1
910.1
930.6
Return on equity (c)
(4.3
)%
(38.7
)%
0.0
%
(8.4
)%
Adjusted return on equity (d)
(4.6
)%
4.2
%
2.1
%
4.1
%
As of period end:
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Total AIG shareholders' equity
$
56,361
$
58,586
$
65,171
Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)
(1,413)
(536)
5,465
Total AIG shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
57,774
59,122
59,706
Deferred tax assets (e)
10,153
9,953
10,492
Total adjusted AIG shareholders' equity
$
47,621
$
49,169
$
49,214
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
As of period end:
2018
2018
% Inc. (Dec.)
2017
% Inc. (Dec.)
Book value per common share (f)
$
65.04
$
66.23
(1.8
)%
$
72.49
(10.3
)%
Book value per common share, excluding AOCI (g)
$
66.67
$
66.83
(0.2
)
$
66.41
0.4
Adjusted book value per common share (h)
$
54.95
$
55.58
(1.1
)
$
54.74
0.4
Total common shares outstanding
866.6
884.6
899.0
Financial highlights - notes
(a)
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 because we
reported a loss attributable to AIG common shareholders from
continuing operations and an adjusted after-tax loss, and for the
three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2017, because we
reported losses attributable to AIG common shareholders from
continuing operations, all common stock equivalents are
anti-dilutive and are therefore excluded from the calculation of
diluted shares and diluted per share amounts. The shares excluded
from these calculations were 2,732,679 shares, 20,155,385 shares and
22,412,682 shares, respectively.
(b)
Diluted shares in the diluted EPS calculation represent basic shares
for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 and three- and
twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2017 due to the net losses
in those periods.
(c)
Computed as Annualized net income (loss) attributable to AIG divided
by average AIG shareholders' equity. Equity includes AOCI and DTA.
(d)
Computed as Annualized Adjusted after-tax income attributable to AIG
divided by Adjusted Shareholders' Equity.
(e)
Represents deferred tax assets only related to U.S. net operating
loss and foreign tax credit carryforwards on a U.S. GAAP basis and
excludes other balance sheet deferred tax assets and liabilities.
(f)
Represents total AIG shareholders' equity divided by Total common
shares outstanding.
(g)
Represents total AIG shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, divided
by Total common shares outstanding.
(h)
Represents Adjusted Shareholders' Equity, divided by Total common
shares outstanding.
American International Group, Inc.
Selected Financial Data and Non-GAAP Reconciliation
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Reconciliations of Life and Retirement Adjusted Return on Equity
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Adjusted pre-tax income
$
623
$
782
$
3,190
$
3,831
Interest expense on attributed financial debt
31
6
107
23
Adjusted pre-tax income including attributed interest expenses
592
776
3,083
3,808
Income tax expense
116
252
610
1,242
Adjusted after-tax income
476
524
2,473
2,566
Ending adjusted attributed equity
$
19,695
$
20,304
$
19,695
$
20,304
Average adjusted attributed equity
$
19,475
$
20,644
$
19,664
$
20,687
Adjusted return on attributed equity
9.8
%
10.2
%
12.6
%
12.4
%
Reconciliations of Core Adjusted Return on Equity
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)
$
(519)
$
429
Interest expense (benefit) on attributed financial debt
-
(31)
Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) including attributed interest
expenses
(519)
460
Income tax expense (benefit)
(93)
198
Adjusted after-tax income (loss)
(426)
262
Ending adjusted attributed equity
$
38,735
$
39,931
Average adjusted attributed equity
$
39,547
$
40,841
Adjusted return on attributed equity
(4.3)
%
2.6
%
Net Premiums Written - Change in Constant Dollar
Three Months Ended
General Insurance - International
December 31, 2018
Foreign exchange effect on worldwide premiums:
Change in net premiums written
Increase (decrease) in original currency
7.6
%
Foreign exchange effect
(2.4
)
Increase (decrease) as reported in U.S. dollars
5.2
%
Reconciliation of Insurance Company Net Investment Income
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net investment income per Consolidated Statement of Operations
$
2,754
$
3,464
$
12,476
$
14,179
Changes in fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living
benefits
1
(29)
128
(146)
Net realized capital gains related to non-qualifying hedges
58
-
124
-
Total Insurance Company Net investment income
$
2,813
$
3,435
$
12,728
$
14,033
American International Group, Inc.
Selected Financial Data and Non-GAAP Reconciliation (continued)