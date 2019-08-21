Log in
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

American International : AIG To Present at The KBW Insurance Conference

08/21/2019

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) announced today that Peter Zaffino, AIG’s Global Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer, General Insurance, will present at the KBW Insurance Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. ET in New York.

A link to the audio webcast will be available in the Investors section of AIG's website at https://www.aig.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same location until October 31, 2019.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.


© Business Wire 2019
