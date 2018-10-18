Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American International Group    AIG

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP (AIG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

American International : AIG sees third-quarter catastrophe losses of $1.5 billion-$1.7 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 05:15pm EDT
Brian Duperreault, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of American International Group (AIG) speaks at the UJA-Federation of New York General Insurance Annual Event in New York

(Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc said on Thursday it expects third-quarter pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, of between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion.

The losses are largely related to typhoons in Japan as well as Hurricane Florence, which slammed North and South Carolina last month. Revisions to estimates associated with mudslides in California also contributed to losses, AIG said.

The insurer said initial pre-tax loss estimates for Hurricane Michael were about $300 million to $500 million, which will be recorded in the fourth quarter. Hurricane Michael caused destruction in Florida and six other U.S. states this month.

AIG estimated it has exhausted about $700 million of the $750 million retention under its North American aggregate catastrophe reinsurance program.

The company reports third-quarter results on Nov. 1.

Its shares fell 3.3 percent to $47 in extended trading on Thursday.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
05:15pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG sees third-quarter catastrophe losses of $1.5 billi..
RE
04:26pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
04:19pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Preannounces Global Catastrophe Losses
BU
10/11DELL TECHNOLOGIES : Colony Group LLC Invests $222,000 in Dell Technologies Inc S..
AQ
10/04AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : VALIC Selected as Exclusive Retirement Plan Provider by..
BU
10/01AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Report
CO
09/27AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
09/27AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Validus Reinsurance, Ltd. Issues Notice of Redemption o..
BU
09/27AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Validus Holdings, Ltd. Issues Notice of Redemption of P..
BU
09/27AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP : SEC Filing 8K
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:42pAIG down more than 2% on cat losses 
10/11Michael slams Florida, charges into Southeast 
10/10Michael transforms into Category 4 storm 
10/09All Eyes On Treasuries (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
10/09WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Treasury Yield Hits Multi-Year High 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 48 232 M
EBIT 2018 6 697 M
Net income 2018 4 021 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,60%
P/E ratio 2018 11,14
P/E ratio 2019 9,09
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capitalization 44 085 M
Chart AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
American International Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 61,9 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Duperreault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas M. Steenland Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Zaffino Global Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Siddhartha Sankaran Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michael Brady Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-17.67%44 085
ALLIANZ-4.93%89 954
CHUBB LTD-14.71%58 617
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP1.85%46 123
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-2.22%40 858
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)-16.86%16 760
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.