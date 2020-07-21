Log in
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

(AIG)
News 
News

American International : AIG to Move Headquarters, Consolidate NYC-Area Footprint

07/21/2020 | 09:57am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

American International Group Inc. on Tuesday said it will move its global headquarters to Midtown Manhattan as part of a consolidation of its New York City-area offices.

The insurance giant said its new headquarters will occupy eight floors and 325,000 square feet at 1271 Avenue of the Americas.

AIG is currently headquartered at 175 Water St. in Manhattan's financial district. The insurer sold and leased back the 31-story building last year ahead of the planned move.

The company said it will consolidate its remaining New York footprint into roughly 450,000 square feet divided between two new locations at 28 Liberty St. in Manhattan and 30 Hudson St. in Jersey City, N.J.

AIG said it plans to move into the three new offices in 2021.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 640 M - -
Net income 2020 3 472 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,37x
Yield 2020 4,12%
Capitalization 27 053 M 27 053 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
American International Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 38,69 $
Last Close Price 31,41 $
Spread / Highest target 87,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Duperreault Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Zaffino President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Douglas Mark Steenland Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Donald Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Repko Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-38.81%27 053
ALLIANZ SE-13.79%88 699
CHUBB LIMITED-12.66%60 608
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES1.86%57 434
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-12.06%55 350
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-32.38%14 713
