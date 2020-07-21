American International : AIG to Move Headquarters, Consolidate NYC-Area Footprint

By Colin Kellaher

American International Group Inc. on Tuesday said it will move its global headquarters to Midtown Manhattan as part of a consolidation of its New York City-area offices.

The insurance giant said its new headquarters will occupy eight floors and 325,000 square feet at 1271 Avenue of the Americas.

AIG is currently headquartered at 175 Water St. in Manhattan's financial district. The insurer sold and leased back the 31-story building last year ahead of the planned move.

The company said it will consolidate its remaining New York footprint into roughly 450,000 square feet divided between two new locations at 28 Liberty St. in Manhattan and 30 Hudson St. in Jersey City, N.J.

AIG said it plans to move into the three new offices in 2021.

