AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

(AIG)
American International : AIG to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on May 4, 2020 and Host Conference Call on May 5

04/20/2020 | 04:19pm EDT

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the market closes on Monday, May 4, 2020. AIG’s press release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of AIG’s website at https://www.aig.com.

AIG will also host a conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 to review these results. The call will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and last up to 90 minutes in an effort to address all questions. The live, listen-only webcast is open to the public and can be accessed in the Investors section of https://www.aig.com. A replay will be available after the call at the same location.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.


© Business Wire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Duperreault Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Zaffino President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Douglas Mark Steenland Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Donald Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Repko Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-52.27%21 102
ALLIANZ SE-24.95%73 653
CHUBB LIMITED-23.69%53 618
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-11.55%49 674
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-23.65%46 703
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-34.16%14 322
