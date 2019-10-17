Log in
American International : AIG to Report and Host Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 1, 2019

0
10/17/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 before the market opens on Friday, November 1, 2019 and host a conference call that day to review the results at 9:00 a.m. ET.

AIG’s press release and financial supplement will be available at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 1 in the Investors section of AIG’s website at https://www.aig.com.

The call is open to the public and can be accessed via a live, listen-only webcast available in the Investors section of https://www.aig.com. A replay will be available after the call at the same location.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.


© Business Wire 2019
