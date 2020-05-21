Log in
American International Group Inc    AIG

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

(AIG)
American International : AIG to Virtually Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference at a Revised Time

05/21/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today updated the timing for a virtual fireside chat with Mark Lyons, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, taking place at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The fireside chat will now take place at 7:45 a.m. ET instead of 10:45 a.m. ET.

The audio webcast link will be available in the Investors section of AIG’s website, https://www.aig.com, until July 24, 2020.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.


© Business Wire 2020
EPS Revisions
