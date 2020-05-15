Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American International Group Inc    AIG

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

(AIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American International : AIG to Virtually Participate in the Wells Fargo Financial Services Investor Forum and Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 09:16am EDT

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced its virtual participation in the following upcoming financial conferences:

Sabra Purtill, Senior Vice President, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Head of Investor and Rating Agency Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo Financial Services Investor Forum on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 8:35 a.m. ET.

Mark Lyons, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Links to both audio webcasts will be available in the Investors section of AIG’s website, https://www.aig.com, until July 17, 2020 for Ms. Purtill’s remarks and until July 24, 2020 for Mr. Lyons’ remarks.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
09:16aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG to Virtually Participate in the Wells Fargo Financi..
BU
06:41aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Cha..
AQ
05/14AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Announces Results of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Sha..
BU
05/11AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
05/11AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Life & Retirement Expands Distribution Network with..
BU
05/08AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG to Participate in the UBS Virtual Insurance Confere..
BU
05/06AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Fitch Affirms AIG's Ratings; Life and Holding Company O..
AQ
05/06Virus Hurts Profit at Big Insurers -- WSJ
DJ
05/05AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Financial Shares Slip; AIG CEO Sees Big Losses for Insu..
DJ
05/05Insurers' Earnings a Mixed Bag in First Quarter with Coronavirus Impact
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 960 M
EBIT 2020 4 699 M
Net income 2020 3 678 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,02%
P/E ratio 2020 6,00x
P/E ratio 2021 5,61x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,48x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 22 187 M
Chart AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
American International Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 37,06 $
Last Close Price 25,76 $
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Duperreault Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Zaffino President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Douglas Mark Steenland Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Donald Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John P. Repko Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-49.81%22 187
ALLIANZ SE-34.55%63 585
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-4.77%53 699
CHUBB LIMITED-36.50%44 617
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-30.17%42 455
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-47.23%11 924
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group