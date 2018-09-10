Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American International Group    AIG

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP (AIG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

American International : Catherine Duffy to Join AIG as Country Manager of Bermuda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Catherine Duffy will join the company’s General Insurance business as Country Manager of Bermuda, at a date to be determined.

In this role, Ms. Duffy will oversee AIG’s insurance operations and strategy in Bermuda, reporting to Lex Baugh, Chief Executive Officer of North America General Insurance. Ms. Duffy will work closely with product leadership to drive innovation and service excellence for our clients and distribution partners. She will serve as AIG’s principal liaison with the Bermuda Monetary Authority and other local stakeholders.

Mr. Baugh said: “I am pleased to welcome Catherine to AIG as part of our commitment to delivering differentiated solutions to clients and distribution partners in Bermuda. Catherine’s deep knowledge of Bermuda will be of great value as we position AIG for growth in this important insurance market.”

Ms. Duffy said: “I look forward to partnering with Lex and the North America General Insurance team to bring value to clients and build on AIG’s many strengths and rich history in Bermuda.”

With nearly 30 years of experience, Ms. Duffy is a veteran of the Bermuda international insurance market. She joins AIG from XL Catlin, where she was most recently Senior Vice President and Underwriting Manager for XL Bermuda Ltd. Over the course of her career, Ms. Duffy held numerous underwriting leadership roles, including Senior Vice President, Excess Liability at Torus Insurance Bermuda and Vice President, Underwriting at XL Insurance (Bermuda).

Ms. Duffy is a graduate of Howard University with a B.A. in business administration and was the first woman to earn the CPCU designation in Bermuda.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
10:31pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Catherine Duffy to Join AIG as Country Manager of Bermu..
BU
12:05pAfter its near-death, AIG CEO plots revival by returning to basics
RE
09/06AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Trademark Application for "ASSURED EDGE INCOME PROTECTO..
AQ
09/06AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : An Application for the Trademark "ASSURED EDGE INCOME B..
AQ
09/05AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG CEO sees 'huge potential' in investor market for in..
RE
09/04AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report
BU
08/28AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG to Present at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance..
BU
08/25AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Stonehill schedule
AQ
08/22VALIDUS HOLDINGS, LTD. : Announces Quarterly Preferred Share Dividends
BU
08/22AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Finds that 56 Percent of Life Insurance Owners are ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05American International Group, Inc. (AIG) CEO Brian Duperreault Presents at KB.. 
09/03AIG : It Will Be A Long Road, But The Path Is Becoming Clearer 
08/28BRUCE BERKOWITZ, FROM 'THE BEST MANA : The Bets Of An Unconventional Fund Manage.. 
08/23Hartford Defies The Market And Announces A $2.1 Billion Deal For Navigators 
08/21Heritage, Allstate, AIG among insurers exposed to potential Hawaii storm 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 48 078 M
EBIT 2018 6 313 M
Net income 2018 4 091 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,39%
P/E ratio 2018 11,99
P/E ratio 2019 9,80
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 47 683 M
Chart AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
American International Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 61,9 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Duperreault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas M. Steenland Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Zaffino Global Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Siddhartha Sankaran Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Martha J. Gallo Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-9.92%47 683
ALLIANZ-5.21%90 142
CHUBB LTD-6.51%63 286
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP0.13%46 581
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES5.33%43 292
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)-11.89%17 774
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.