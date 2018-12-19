American International Group Up Over 6%, On Track For Largest Percent Increase Since August 2016 -- Data Talk

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is currently at $39.85, up $2.29 or 6.1%

-- Would be highest close since Dec. 4, 2018 when it closed at $40.77

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 3, 2016 when it rose 7.31%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 6.38% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 4, 2016 when it rose 6.41%

-- Down 7.86% month-to-date

-- Down 33.12% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2011 when it fell 51.94%

-- Down 33.58% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 20, 2017), when it closed at $60.00

-- Up 6.39% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 1, 2018 when it rose as much as 8.09%

-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 1:10:23 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet