AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP (AIG)

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP (AIG)
My previous session
  Report  
News Summary 
News Summary

American International Group Up Over 6%, On Track For Largest Percent Increase Since August 2016 -- Data Talk

12/19/2018 | 07:33pm CET

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is currently at $39.85, up $2.29 or 6.1%

-- Would be highest close since Dec. 4, 2018 when it closed at $40.77

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 3, 2016 when it rose 7.31%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 6.38% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 4, 2016 when it rose 6.41%

-- Down 7.86% month-to-date

-- Down 33.12% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2011 when it fell 51.94%

-- Down 33.58% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 20, 2017), when it closed at $60.00

-- Up 6.39% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 1, 2018 when it rose as much as 8.09%

-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 1:10:23 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP 5.71% 39.67 Delayed Quote.-36.96%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.91% 23884.14 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
NASDAQ 100 0.65% 6532.0915 Delayed Quote.0.81%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.70% 6830.179 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
S&P 500 0.88% 2567.9 Delayed Quote.-4.77%
Latest news on AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
07:33pAmerican International Group Up Over 6%, On Track For Largest Percent Increas..
DJ
06:42pGreenberg given reform friendship medal by Xi
AQ
06:11pGreenberg given reform friendship medal by Xi
AQ
03:39pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. : Purchased 9,186 Shares of Aes Corp
AQ
11:34aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : United Continental Holdings Inc Stake Increased by Amer..
AQ
12/18AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. : Acquires 3,150 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Li..
AQ
12/14AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
12/12AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Life Limited (U.K.) Appoints New CEO
BU
12/12Brexit Britain's financial sector faces 'slow puncture'
RE
12/11AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 47 399 M
EBIT 2018 2 796 M
Net income 2018 1 720 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,43%
P/E ratio 2018 23,73
P/E ratio 2019 7,89
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 33 227 M
Chart AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
American International Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 53,6 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Duperreault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas M. Steenland Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Zaffino Global Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Mark Donald Lyons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Brady Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-36.96%33 227
ALLIANZ-8.74%84 487
CHUBB LTD-13.91%57 974
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP-2.02%44 301
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES0.09%40 790
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)-24.88%15 167
