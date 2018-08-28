American International Ventures, Inc. : Sells Net Smelter Royalty for GOLDUSA SECURITY TOKEN

LITHIA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2018 / American International Ventures, Inc., (OTC PINK: AIVN) entered into an agreement with Canamex Gold Corp., for the purchase of the 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty held by AIVN on the Bruner Gold Development Project, in Nevada USA.

Robert G. Polce, CEO of American International Ventures, Inc., stated: "Canamex is purchasing the Net Smelter Royalty held by AIVN on the Bruner Gold Project for $450,000 USD. AIVN has agreed to be paid by Canamex issuing to AIVN 112,500 GOLDUSA SECURITY TOKENS (Ethereum Crypto Token ER20) at a price of $4.00 per SECURITY TOKEN (200 GOLDUSA TOKENS equal 1oz of .9999 Gold) as full consideration for an early buyback. The GOLDUSA SECURITY TOKENS issued to AIVN will be subject to a 4-month 1-day escrow period in accordance with National Instrument 45-102. This is the first time in history that a token has been backed by the future delivery of physical GOLD, as opposed to other tokens which are historically hypothecated on abstract commodity values and/or concept value. We believe that Tangible Asset Backed Security Tokens are the future of precious metals mining finance."

American International Ventures, Inc. (AIVN) is a gold and silver mining company with a focus on acquiring mines in operator friendly regions of the United States and Mexico. AIVN flagship mining property "The Mother Lode" in Baja California, Mexico is an enormous mining district, with a rich history starting at the turn of the 20th century when over 200,000 ounces of gold was mined in only 10 years. Only 10% of the property has been tested for gold; the areas that have, return consistently high-grade results.

AIVN wholly owned subsidiary: GEOENERGY is a diversified mining and mineral asset management company that is involved in energy, natural resource and fuel related industries. GEOENERGY (along with its partners and affiliates) control over 1.5 billion tons of Coal and other mineral assets in worldwide (including Indonesia). GEOENERGY has worked to develop technologies which support recent government mandates to create jobs and value-added products that is mandated under new regulations set forth by the Indonesian government to increase the value of raw minerals through processing on shore, for domestic use and export. Our Coal to Liquids business model provides total compliance with these mandates. It further eliminates expensive Coal Drying Techniques currently utilized.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information concerning mineral resources

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and cost of mining programs, anticipated exploration and metallurgical test program results, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, the potential for any mining or production are to be considered forward-looking statements. Except as required by the Federal Securities law, AIVN does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements contained herein after the date hereof.

Company Contact:

Robert G. Polce Jr.

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 813-260-2866

Web Site: http://www.aivn.co

SOURCE: American International Ventures, Inc.