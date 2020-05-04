American Manganese : Announces AGM by Teleconference

American Manganese Inc. (the 'Company' or 'AMY') has decided that in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing public health measures enacted by the federal and provincial governments, the Company will host its annual general meeting of shareholders (the 'AGM') by audio teleconference only rather than an in-person meeting as originally announced in the information circular. The Company considers a switch to this format necessary to protect the health and well-being of all those who will be participating in the AGM. The meeting will be held as follows:

Date: May 13, 2020

Time: 11:00 am PST

North American Toll-Free Number 1-888-433-2192

Participant Code: 2820113

The Company encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting using the Voting Instruction Form or the Form of Proxy mailed to them with the meeting materials. Shareholders are reminded that proxies must be received by 11:00 am PST on May 11, 2020.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with theRecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Processand become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

