AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

(AMY)
American Manganese : Announces Appointment of Zarko Meseldzija to Board of Directors

03/25/2020 | 05:33am EDT

American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Zarko Meseldzija, Chief Technical Officer of American Manganese, has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Meseldzija is an existing asset to the American Manganese team with his technical experience in lithium-ion battery recycling processes and business acumen for the emerging cleantech industry. He brings a range of industry experience acquired by working with one of Canada's largest energy companies and an innovation-driven process systems company. He has deep insight into project management of multi-million-dollar projects as well as technical knowledge of hydrometallurgical process development projects.

Mr. Meseldzija is the owner of an independent consulting firm focused on the entire life cycle of the lithium-ion battery supply chain, including the recycling of critical battery metals. He has been featured across multiple networks regarding sustainability and innovation for lithium-ion batteries. Furthermore, he is active in political advocacy for lithium-ion battery recycling legislation and cleantech development.

'Zarko has been involved at a high level with the strategic planning and execution of the Company's lithium-ion battery recycling project, including global business development and operational integration plans,' said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. 'He is involved with multiple co-innovation projects, such as the U.S. Department of Energy and Critical Materials Institute project for recycling electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries. He is also a valuable resource for the Company's government grant applications and negotiations for American Manganese's commercialization plans.'

Mr. Meseldzija holds a BSc. in Mining Engineering from the University of Alberta and is a registered engineer with the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia. He is currently progressing towards his Management of Technology MBA from the Beedie School of Business with a focus on sustainability and innovation.

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with theRecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Processand become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

American Manganese Inc. published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 09:32:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Larry W. Reaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaheem Ali Chief Financial Officer
Zarko Meseldzija Chief Technical Officer
Andris Kikauka Independent Director
Edward Franklin Skoda Independent Director
